Will Buxton Endorses ‘Sensible’ Aston Martin Move Over Mercedes for Max Verstappen

Red Bull finds itself in crisis. From indecision over its driver lineups to mechanical issues that have left them languishing in the midfield, there’s plenty for the team to address in the coming weeks. Add to that the looming uncertainty over Max Verstappen’s future, and it’s a recipe for disaster for the once-dominant outfit.

Verstappen’s dissent with Red Bull began when they sacked Liam Lawson, his teammate, after just two races. The Dutchman publicly condemned this move by liking a post on social media that called the team out for ‘bullying’ younger drivers.

If that wasn’t enough, the RB21’s performance keeps getting worse with each passing week. In Bahrain last weekend, things tipped over boiling point with Verstappen complaining about poor handling and grip, which was enough for the top brass at Red Bull to conduct an emergency meeting to plan their immediate future.

Meanwhile, the teams that have been linked to him in the past have once again entered the rumor mill. And according to Will Buxton, the choice should be clear.

Verstappen has been heavily rumored to be Mercedes’ favored choice, with George Russell reported to be a sacrificial lamb in this case. With 2026’s regulation changes approaching, the idea of the 27-year-old in Brackley doesn’t appear to be that bad either, considering they are expected to produce the best performing engine. Buxton, however, feels Verstappen should join Aston Martin instead.

“Only one team can give Max the two things he loves the most in an F1 car — a Honda engine and an Adrian Newey design,” the former F1 presenter wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “If he goes anywhere (and it’s still a big if), I’ve maintained for a while Aston Martin is the only team that makes sense“.

Buxton’s post was in response to a creative shared by British publication Autosport, who asked fans to choose between Aston, Mercedes, and McLaren as Verstappen’s newest destination. In all honesty, McLaren wouldn’t consider signing him, as they are content with two world class drivers in Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

So the competition, if at all Verstappen decides it is time to pack his bags, will be between Aston Martin and Mercedes.

The Aston Martin shouts also make sense as there were serious reports coming out of Silverstone pointing towards a $1 billion deal for the Dutchman. Of course, nothing materialized. But if the British team shows signs of improvement and Red Bull keeps unraveling, the idea would be difficult to turn down.

As for Mercedes, team principal Toto Wolff is known to be a huge fan. There are still murmurs of ongoing contact between the two parties. However, Wolff recently stated that he’s happy with Russell as the team leader and sees Kimi Antonelli as the future. Unless he’s keeping something under wraps, the Mercedes door appears to be closing for Verstappen.

That said, none of these will matter unless Verstappen is sure about leaving Red Bull.

He’s upset, but still not at the point where he is actively looking to leave. Dutch journalist Erik van Haren went as far as declaring that he’s happy at Red Bull, at least for the time being.

So, it seems that Verstappen is perhaps waiting to see how Red Bull performs next year when the regulations change. Only if the team’s performance is not up to the mark even then is when he may reconsider his future.