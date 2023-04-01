Ex-Ferrari Boss Points Out Michael Schumacher-Trait That Makes Max Verstappen “A Fighter”

Max Verstappen has been named the talent of the century by many F1 experts. The Dutchman has proven the titles given to him by delivering unmatching performance on the grid two years in a row.

Ever since his debut in F1 in 2015, Verstappen had been tipped as the future world champion. Many even referred to him as the Red Bull prodigy brought into the sport by Helmut Marko.

Joining the list of appreciators, celebrated former Ferrari boss Jean Todt has drawn parallels between Verstappen and the F1 legend Michael Schumacher. Speaking about the Dutchman in an interview with Corriere, Todt said, “He’s a fighter like Michael.”

#Corriere Verstappen reminds many of Schumacher. To you too? Jean Todt: “Fast, makes few mistakes. He’s a fighter like Michael. But on a human level I know Max too little to judge him.” — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) April 1, 2023

Michael Schumacher and Max Verstappen have one thing in common

Todt worked with Schumacher during the most significant phase of the German’s career. With Todt as the team principal, Ferrari dominated the F1 world and Schumacher brought 5 glorious titles back to back.

In the Corriere interview, the Frenchman, who is Schumacher’s closest ally was asked, Verstappen reminds many of Schumacher, does he feel the same? Todt replied, “Fast, makes few mistakes. He’s a fighter like Michael. But on a human level, I know Max too little to judge him.”

Furthermore, Todt said that he does not make comparisons but there is one thing that is common between Verstappen and the F1 legend. “They drive for the best teams and it helps.”

Showering praise on the 7-time champion, the Frenchman also said that when Schumacher raced, he seemed arrogant and unsympathetic, but that helped him overcome his shyness. “He was humble, always questioning himself. He never blamed the team, not even when the brakes broke at Silverstone because of us,” Todt further added.

Leclerc would be able to do what Verstappen does

Apart from the comparisons between Verstappen and Schumacher, Todt was also questioned about Ferrari’s current performance and the chances of Leclerc winning. The Frenchman said that Ferrari remains one of the best teams to compete in F1.

Analysing Ferrari’s performance in the past few years, Todt said that something is missing. While the Italian giants are still a protagonist, they are not yet for the championship.

Asked if Leclerc would be able to achieve what Verstappen did with Red Bull, Todt said sure. “In F1 there are good ones, and then a very small group of very good ones of which Leclerc is part.”