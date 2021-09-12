F1

“I have to take him out” – Damon Hill suggests Max Verstappen purposely collided with Lewis Hamilton at Monza to keep his championship lead intact

"I have to take him out" - Damon Hill suggests Max Verstappen purposely collided with Lewis Hamilton at Monza to keep his championship lead intact
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"The Minnesota Vikings Are On Track to Finish With 93 False Starts": NFL Fans React to Minnesota's Ridiculous Opening Drive Against the Cincinnati Bengals
Next Article
"Jimmy Garoppolo Is Begging To Get Benched For Trey Lance": Trey Lance Touchdown Has A QB Controversy Brewing With The 49ers
Latest Posts