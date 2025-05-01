mobile app bar

Will Max Verstappen Race in Miami?: Where Is the Red Bull Driver Right Now?

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

VERSTAPPEN Max (ned), Red Bull Racing RB21, portrait podium celebration during the Formula 1 Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix 2025, 3rd round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship

VERSTAPPEN Max (ned), Red Bull Racing RB21, portrait podium celebration during the Formula 1 Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix 2025, 3rd round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship | Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

While the F1 circus has arrived in Miami for the first race weekend in the United States this season, reigning world champion Max Verstappen is missing. The Dutchman has yet to land in Miami, and there is uncertainty whether he will race this weekend or not.

With Red Bull on the back foot in both championships, Verstappen’s presence at the Miami GP is of paramount importance as it’s a sprint race weekend. So, with more points on offer, the Milton Keynes outfit will need their star driver to maximize their results.

However, Dutch publications report that as of Thursday afternoon in the Netherlands, Verstappen hasn’t been spotted anywhere near the Miami International Autodrome and is still in Monaco. Per the online tracker of his new private jet— the Falcon 8X—he is still in the Principality with his jet at the Nice airport, which is where Monaco residents have to land.

So, does this mean the four-time world champion would be missing out on the Miami GP weekend partially or entirely? As for now, none of these theories can be confirmed or denied. But there could be a personal reason as to why Verstappen is still at home in Monaco.

There are rumors on social media that his girlfriend Kelly Piquet could be delivering their baby this week. Having announced their pregnancy last December, there was speculation that the couple could expect their baby to come out in the second quarter of 2025.

And that’s pretty much where we are right now. So, if these rumors have any substance to it, Verstappen staying beside Piquet would be quite important as it is a huge moment in the 27-year-old’s life.

If Piquet is actually going to give birth to their child this weekend, Verstappen could even skip Friday’s sessions, which includes the sprint qualifying as well, say Dutch reports. In that case, he would also get the benefit of some time by not being able to take part in Saturday morning’s sprint race and can arrive before the Grand Prix qualifying in the afternoon.

Dutch F1 journalist, Erik van Haren has posted on X that Verstappen would be missing the Miami GP media day due to the possible delivery of his baby. However, he stated that while Red Bull have confirmed his Thursday absence, they are certain that he would be present in Miami for the entirety of the race weekend.

“Max Verstappen misses the media day in Miami today. World champion arrives later due to happy baby news, which is not yet officially shared. Red Bull does confirm that everything is going well and that Verstappen will be present tomorrow for the race weekend,” he wrote.

In fact, Verstappen himself had denied this notion previously that he wouldn’t want to take a race weekend off for the delivery of his baby. “It’s possible, but I won’t do it. This is just part of being a Formula 1 driver. If it happens, it happens. I can’t do anything about it,” he said in February this year.

As things stand, with Red Bull’s lack of competitiveness, he will need to take every single points haul to improve his chances of securing a fifth consecutive title in 2025.

That said, given that he is still in Monaco, he won’t be attending any of the press interactions on Thursday evening in Miami. While Verstappen isn’t a part of the FIA’s official pre-race weekend press conference roster, the Red Bull driver may not even appear in the media pen for interviews as other drivers do on Thursday before the race weekend.

