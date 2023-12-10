“Will No Longer Be There!”: Max Verstappen Reveals the Reason That Will Force Him to Quit F1

Max Verstappen has always been old-fashioned when it comes to racing. So much so that the Red Bull driver recently hinted towards his retirement as racing is gradually evolving day by day and one day it will all be without gas.

When asked about his thoughts about Formula 1 in the next ten years, Verstappen told Blick, “The gas will probably be gone. But our sport is already becoming greener and more sustainable.”

“Only one thing is certain: Max Verstappen will no longer be there!” revealed Verstappen as the potential reason for his retirement.

Admittedly, FOM and FIA are closing in on having a greener future in racing as they want to use as much sustainable fuel as possible. They also commit to having net zero carbon in the sport by the year 2030.

This was one of the reasons why F1 was in talks about banning the tire blankets from the sport. The blankets are one of the major generators of electricity and can be a blockade towards the sport’s sustainability push. However, this move was heavily criticized by the drivers as it brought immense risks with cold tires.

Lewis Hamilton’s stand in sustainability and commitment to the environment

Lewis Hamilton is one of the monumental figures of the sport, often involved in climatic and anti-establishment matters. Together with Sebastian Vettel, he added his name as one of the front runners in protest on environmental activism.

Even though he was supported by the fans in most of his stands, his stance on them has also attracted controversies. One of them was from renowned columnist Martin Samuel. Samuel, in his Times column, wrote against Just Stop Oil’s statements, “Lewis Hamilton understands Just Stop Oil’s cause.”

Following this, he added, “He also plainly doesn’t mind if they prevent you going about your business, or getting your children to school, going to work, or making that appointment at the hospital, even if you are the one performing the surgery. Just as long as they don’t stop those engaged in the important stuff. Like Formula 1 drivers.”

However, opposition like this didn’t stop Hamilton from going against the institution once again. The Mercedes driver also slammed the FIA for hosting the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony in Baku, Azerbaijan in 2023.