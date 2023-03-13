Ferrari Race Director Laurent Mekies Flooded by Job Offers From Alpine and Other Crucial F1 Houses

After the disappointing start to the 2023 season in Bahrain, the climate in Ferrari is quite tense. The Maranello squad could only manage a P4 finish in the opening race along with a DNF suffered by Charles Leclerc.

In the past few days, the news of top staff of the Italian Camp leaving the team has taken over the paddock. Race director Laurent Mekies has been rumoured to leave the team as well.

However, in the latest development, Italian media, Formu1a.uno, has reported that the Frenchman has been offered a job by the Alpine F1 team, Liberty Media and from his old employers, FIA.

Although, it seems that his exit from the Maranello squad would not be a cakewalk because of his possibly complicated Ferrari contract. This means that his early exit from the team could cost him a hefty fine.

Unrest within Ferrari

After the woeful 2022 season, Ferrari has made many changes in its personnel and top-level management.

One of the most major ones was replacing ex-team boss Mattia Binotto with Fred Vasseur. Ever since his induction in the Scuderia, Vasseur has held several meetings with the heads of different departments.

But after the season opener, it seems like those meetings have not been fruitful. The new French boss, with the aim to bring change and glory to Ferrari, even demoted former chief race strategist Inaki Rueda.

Following this, Rueda is also rumoured to be exploring his options on the paddock. Furthermore, the team also lost its head aerodynamicist, David Sanchez.

Sanchez has also been rumoured to be exploring his career opportunities with the McLaren F1 team.

Charles Leclerc frustrated

Ferrari has not been able to provide Leclerc with a championship-winning car. Of course, the constant blunders and reliability issues must have caused frustration for the Monegasque.

With Vasseur’s entry, a positive outlook and change were expected at Ferrari. On the contrary, it looks like the Italian camp is quite restless and in a tremendous amount of pressure to deliver.

In the aftermath of the Bahrain GP, Italian media reported that Leclerc held a meeting with Ferrari chairman John Elkann to discuss the future of the team.

Furthermore, there were speculations about Leclerc wanting to leave the team for good. But his contract runs until the 2024 season and the latest reports suggest that the Monegasque wants to stay with Ferrari and wants to win the championship in the red car.

