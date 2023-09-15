“Winning Is Hard”: Red Bull Boss Narrates the Pains of Being Serial Winners in F1 While Rivals Fume on the Sidelines

Red Bull is currently on a historic run having won 15 races in a row (one last season). Since the Milton Keynes outfit has been so dominant, their rivals have been far from happy. Although Red Bull’s current undefeated run seems effortless, team principal Christian Horner explained in a recent interview with Corriere Della Salla how it takes much more hard work to keep winning continuously.

Advertisement

While Adrian Newey has undoubtedly helped Red Bull produce one of the quickest cars in F1 history, most of the team’s success on the race track has been achieved by one driver, and that is reigning champion Max Verstappen. The Dutchman has scripted history on his own as he became the first F1 driver to win 10 races in a row.

Although the partnership of Verstappen and the rest of the team looks unstoppable at the moment, Horner believes that winning is difficult. The Briton believes it is not that difficult to reach the top but maintaining such a streak requires several aspects to go in favor of the team.

Advertisement

Christian Horner explains his feeling of invincibility with Red Bull

In a recent interview with Corriere della Salla, the interviewer asked Christian Horner how he felt being invincible at the moment. In reply, the Briton said, “We never expected such dominance. We knew we had a good car, confirmation came in the tests in Bahrain. But none of us could have even dreamed of arriving this far undefeated“.

However, the 49-year-old did make it clear that it has not been as easy as it seems for his side to keep up such a historic run.

“Winning is difficult. Repeating is even more difficult. You always have to be at the top: car, strategy, reliability, starts. Stay out of trouble and have a little luck too,” explained the Red Bull team principal. While Horner believes it has been incredibly difficult for them to achieve so much success, he was always confident that their efforts during the winter-break last year would pay off this season.

Horner has always been confident of achieving such success

After the first three races of this season, Christian Horner appeared on the first episode of the Talking Bull podcast. During the podcast, he explained how delighted he was to have seen his drivers clinch two 1-2 finishes in the first three races of the season. When asked if he was confident of achieving such success from the very beginning of this season, the Briton explained that he is a firm believer that one always makes their own luck in a sport.

Advertisement

He added that even though several things over the course of the season can go wrong, he believes that Red Bull have produced a car this season that can fight for the championship even if they have some unlucky moments.

Interestingly, 11 more races have passed since Horner gave this interview and no team has defeated them. However, Red Bull’s biggest test of the season could come this weekend when the drivers take to the track in Singapore.