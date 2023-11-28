With 2023 F1 Season Taking the Checkered Flag, Drive to Survive Reveals S6 Release Date

According to recent reports by Motorsports Turkey, Netflix’s highly successful series Drive to Survive is set to return for its sixth season on the streaming platform. The confirmation of the sixth season’s arrival was part of a two-season renewal announced in May 2022. Preceding this, the series had reached its fifth installment, leaving viewers at an intriguing juncture.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/motorsportcomtr/status/1729424841730638124?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

To much of the excitement of fans, the sixth installment of the series is set to premiere on February 23rd, 2024. An official trailer is yet to be released by Netflix. But, the mere announcement of the sixth season’s release has stirred excitement among fans. On the other hand, Netflix has not officially revealed the participants for the sixth season, but they aimed to build excitement with a significant move.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SkysF1year/status/1729252488488837604?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

They showcased Zak Brown and Lando Norris engaging in a game of golf while discussing their outlook for the upcoming season during the Netflix cup. Certainly the anticipation is high. And fans are eagerly looking forward to experiencing some of the most thrilling moments in season 6.

F1 Twitter excited about Drive to Survive announcement

Fans expressed great enthusiasm for the upcoming season 6, likely fueled by the captivating presentation of the previous season. The fifth installment provided an insider’s look into the world of Formula 1. By delving into the behind-the-scenes aspects of the 2022 season. Interestingly now with the recent announcement of sixth season the fans were seen bombarding the Twitter with various reactions. Given below are some of them.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/616LECLERC/status/1729302621578498311?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dcsadsports/status/1729387730449092936?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw