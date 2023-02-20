How Popular Is Netflix’s Drive to Survive?

F1 is one of the most followed sports in the world today and its popularity has skyrocketed in recent years. However, for older fans of the sport, this fame may seem unfamiliar. F1 was always the pinnacle of motorsports, but there were certain countries where it failed to establish itself. Since its release in 2019, Netflix’s Drive to Survive (DTS) docuseries has been a massive factor in driving this growth.

Today, F1 is very popular in countries like the United States of America where it failed to make its mark in the past. When F1 returned to America in 2012 with the US GP in Austin, many doubted if the general public would rate it over NASCAR, which was the most popular racing series in the country.

NEW COVER: Formula 1’s popularity has surged in the U.S.—culminating in this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix where VIP passes are going for $9,000. How did F1 do it? Hint: The answer isn’t just Netflix https://t.co/0VWGggpH3o pic.twitter.com/Cl4ZGkhx5K — Businessweek (@BW) May 5, 2022

It took F1 a lot of time, but with Drive to Survive’s reach, they have successfully tapped into the American market and there is still room for growth. So far, there have been four seasons of DTS on Netflix, and each one brings in a legion of new fans into F1.

What is Drive to Survive?

Drive to Survive is a docu-series directed and produced by Netflix, that provides fans with a unique insight into the world of Formula 1. Each season consists of 10 episodes and they focus on the lives of F1 drivers, team principals, and other figures on and off the track throughout the course of a complete season.

Behind-the-scenes content, drama, controversies, and raw emotions displayed on the camera are what drove people toward falling in love with DTS. Season 5 of Drive to Survive is set to release on 24th February 2023, a week before the 2023 F1 season gets underway.

How popular is DTS?

Saying that drive to Survive’s involvement in helping F1 grow in the US was massive would be an understatement. According to a survey, more than 50% of F1 fans in the US currently admitted that the series played a major part in their becoming fans of the sport.

DTS has been particularly popular among the younger audience, with 74% of the fans being under the age of 45 years. In terms of the show itself, it reached new heights after the release of the fourth season in 2022.

Season 4 of DTS became the most watched show on Netflix in more than 33 countries, including the USA. The fact that there are so many blockbuster shows in the US and around the world, but DTS still managed to stand out, shows just how popular it is.

Formula 1: Drive To Survive returns February 24 — and here’s your first look at Season 5! pic.twitter.com/17R4SAGck6 — Netflix (@netflix) January 12, 2023

Today, we head into the 2023 season with not one, not two, but three races set to take place in the US. Las Vegas is set to make a return to F1, and will join Miami and Austin on the calendar this year onwards.