With Carlos Sainz In His Seat, Logan Sargeant Looks to Head Home to Make a Name For Himself in IndyCar

Carlos Sainz finally confirmed his 2025 seat as he made the Williams announcement. Alex Albon is already confirmed on a multi-year deal with the team. This leaves Logan Sargeant without an F1 seat for next year. While there are still a couple of seats up for grabs, Sargeant isn’t believed to be competing for any of them. Amidst this, reports suggest that the American driver is IndyCar-bound.

According to Lastwordonsports, Sargeant is in talks with IndyCar teams for a possible 2025 seat. Prema is reportedly the team that he has been in contact with since negotiations started a few weeks ago. Prema is a huge name in the Junior Formula series with both their F2 drivers, Oliver Bearman and Kimi Antonelli reportedly making the F1 grid next year.

From the Williams Driver Academy to their F1 seat Logan Sargeant will depart Williams’ F1 team at the conclusion of this season#F1 @WilliamsRacing pic.twitter.com/Ax3Mex42tl — Formula 1 (@F1) July 29, 2024

However, 2025 will be Prema’s debut season in IndyCar. As they look to establish themselves in the American single-seater series, having a driver with recent F1 experience will definitely help. Also, Sargeant raced for Prema in the F3 championship, which means the American is already familiar with them.

Sargeant’s nationality will be another lure for Prema. Although the Williams driver’s performances are nothing to write home about, he has shown glimpses of speed over the two years in F1. The American is only 23 years old and has loads of potential to improve.

Meanwhile, Williams is ecstatic about Sainz’s signing. James Vowles has explained how he sees a team leader in the Spaniard and hopes he will lead the team back to the front of the grid. Since Dorilton Capital’s takeover, Williams has been on a positive trajectory making inroads to the midfield teams.

Vowles came in and put the plans to upgrade the infrastructure into place. The Williams boss needed two strong drivers to help with the rebuilding. The then-Academy driver, Sargeant got a shot but failed to impress in the first season. Vowles gave him a second shot this season but it hasn’t really been fruitful either.

With the field getting ever closer, the driver’s skill can be the key to consistent points finishes. With the Albon-Sainz pairing, Williams arguably has one of the strongest lineups on the grid. Nonetheless, IndyCar will be as close to F1 performance as Sargeant be able to get.