F1

“Won more races than Lewis Hamilton” – F1 twitter reacts to Nikita Mazepin’s first race win in 2022

"Won more races than Lewis Hamilton" - F1 twitter reacts to Nikita Mazepin's first race win in 2022
Tejas Venkatesh

Previous Article
"Kyrie gave Drew League the 'Kyrie Irving experience!": Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless cite LeBron James as reason for why he helped Phil Handy's Lakers camp instead
Next Article
Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli centuries: Virat Kohli and Babar Azam total centuries in international Cricket
F1 Latest News
"Won more races than Lewis Hamilton" - F1 twitter reacts to Nikita Mazepin's first race win in 2022
“Won more races than Lewis Hamilton” – F1 twitter reacts to Nikita Mazepin’s first race win in 2022

Ex-F1 driver Nikita Mazepin won 2022 the Silk Way Rally in Russia. This was his…