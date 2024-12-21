“You Can Get Away With It”: Alex Albon Reveals Why the Dreaded Monaco GP Doesn’t Scare Him

Monaco is a track in F1 that often insinuates mixed feelings about its layout and racing action. From the drivers’ perspective, the challenge of driving around the narrow streets of Monaco is always a big talking point. The slow corners and the closeness of the walls can easily catch a driver off-guard and cause hefty crashes.

For Alex Albon, however, that is not the case. The Thai-British driver has gotten used to the narrow street circuit of the Principality. Despite the slim margin of error, he feels that F1 drivers can now get away with a close shave with the wall in Monaco.

In Williams’ Team Torque podcast, Albon said, “It’s quick but it’s easier than you would realize. I don’t find Monaco that scary as a street track.” On this, his teammate Franco Colapinto tried to make a point about how the slowish nature of the corners may make it less scary for Albon.

But Albon explained, “The F1 tire is quite big and you can hit walls and it’s not like F2 where it will immediately do a toe. So you can kind of get away with it.” The distinction between F1 and F2 tires is certainly something that has become a lot more prominent over the years.

TWO POINTS!!! @alex_albon produces a strong drive as we pick up our first points of the season in Monaco! pic.twitter.com/bPNbVihiCe — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) May 26, 2024

While F2 cars also use Pirelli tires, they are not the same size and specifications as the tires used at the pinnacle of motorsport. Moreover, the rigidity of the suspension in F1 cars these days also helps drivers brush the walls but avoid deforming their cars while pushing for more lap time around Monaco.

Despite the thrill of driving around the track, the Monaco GP still has its critics, owing to some unavoidable issues that are very difficult to resolve.

Why Monaco is boring despite the challenging nature of its track

Several drivers have talked about the scary and challenging nature of the Monaco track and agree that winning the Monaco GP is one of the most prestigious honors in F1. However, they also agree that the 78-lap Grand Prix can be a snoozefest with little to no racing action.

The Monaco GP qualifying often becomes the highlight of the race weekend every season. With all drivers pushing like crazy on the 3.337 km (2.07 miles) track, it hooks the audiences to the very end of the qualifying session with minimal margins separating drivers.

At times, less than half a tenth of a second could decide pole position due to the short nature of the lap. That experience of eking out the best possible lap time around the narrow track with the walls close excites drivers a lot. However, as the event moves on to the race on Sunday, it can get very processional.

Many drivers like Lewis Hamilton have questioned whether fans and the media feel “bored” while watching the Monaco GP. Even Fernando Alonso addressed that after qualifying, drivers just need to bring the car home in the Grand Prix with little chance of any overtaking.