You “Can’t Be Vanilla” to Work in Red Bull’s Championship-Winning Culture

Red Bull isn’t your run-of-the-mill Formula 1 team. Sponsored by Austrian Energy Drink giants, Red Bull, the team has carved out a niche for themselves in the sport in terms of their elite success along with a knack for winning it all in style. Naturally, when they hire, the Milton Keynes outfit doesn’t look for just a hefty resume but also for a maverick.

On a recent episode of Secrets of Success: Sky Sports F1 Podcast, the Bulls’ team principal, Christian Horner documented the criteria he looks out for whilst recruiting for arguably one of the most successful teams in the history of this sport.

As Horner explained, the culture within the team isn’t one-dimensional. The reigning world champions look for not only people with the desired skill set but also individuals who have a certain level of character and personality that fits within the eco-system of the team.

Nevertheless, according to Horner what ties all of this in is the pre-requisite of them being a team player. “Everybody can’t be vanilla. You need characters, you need people that are going to push the boundaries. But you also need them to play team,” explained the Briton.

One thing that Horner values the most from potential ‘employees‘ is their ability to fit in within the Red Bull organization. Whilst many would be deceived by the massive corporate veil of the Red Bull group, the F1 team runs things differently than the accepted norm for such big companies.

The commandments that Red Bull employees live by

During his conversation with host, Nasser Hussain, Christian Horner opened up about his managerial style. The underlying theme is the need to empower the boys and girls in the team to strive to achieve the best they can.

Horner stressed the need for specialization within a unit. Given his background, the Briton admitted that he would never tell the other team members about how to go on with their jobs. Hence, eliminating the bane of micromanaging his crew.

In his pursuit of glory with the Bulls, Horner likes to employ the dual role of accountability and responsibility. Whilst leaving the ‘experts‘ to their roles, Horner likes to impose the meter of accountability while also giving them free rein in terms of responsibility. Thus, fulfilling his ideals of empowering the team.

As a result, each member of the team strives to achieve their best. In turn, the entire organization benefits. With a sense of responsibility and loyalty to the cause and a clear set of objectives to be achieved, it streamlines the organizational aspect of running the team. And that’s how Christian Horner got Red Bull back to its winning ways.