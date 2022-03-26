“You could hear his gasp” – Twitter praises Ralf Schumacher for continuing commentating after seeing his nephew Mick Schumacher crash in Jeddah

Mick Schumacher suffered a horrific crash in Jeddah after which he was airlifted to the hospital for precautionary checks.

Haas’ Mick Schumacher lost control of his VF-22 through a high-speed corner in Jeddah during Q2. He hit the barriers at Turn 12 tearing his car in two pieces at around 170 mph. Twitter has praised his uncle Ralf Schumacher for keeping calm throughout the incident.

Haas announced that the German is conscious, he is out of the car and is on his way to the medical centre for precautionary checks. Schumacher was airlifted to the hospital but he is reported to be “physically fine.”

Looking at the damage that the car suffered it seems like there will be only one Haas racing on Sunday. Kevin Magnussen finished the qualifying session at P10.

However, after a lengthy delay following the red flag caused by Schumacher, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez went ahead to take the pole position. He was followed by Ferrari Charles Leclerc in P2 and Carlos Sainz in P3.

Twitter praises Ralf Schumacher for staying professional throughout Mick Schumacher crash

Ralf was commentating for Sky Germany when the crash happened. F1 Twitter acknowledged Ralf’s professionalism throughout the incident. He had to watch and then commentate about his nephew’s horrific crash.

i know ralf schumacher isn‘t really popular on f1 twitter but i seriously feel bad for him having to be the commentator on sky rn — lena 🏁 (@formulena) March 26, 2022

Me too, you could hear his gasp when it happened and you could tell that until it was known mick was okay, he was seriously scared something bad had happened to him — 《 αλεχ 》^・^ (@alex_ithm) March 26, 2022

my respect for ralf schumacher after watching his nephew have a terrible crash but still trying to stay positive and professional 📈📈📈 — hanna 🐢 (@sebspecially) March 26, 2022

Massive respect to Ralf Schumacher staying professional while commentating on his nephew’s situation. Not many people could have done that. — Dom “Raven” (@DomJ_Raven) March 26, 2022

