“You F*cking Peasant”: AngryGinge13 Recalls Lando Norris’ Rant as Famous Asian Restaurant Proved Too Costly

As F1 takes a break from regular action, Lando Norris is entertaining his fans via his livestreams. His hilarious exchanges with AngryGinge13 and Yung Filly are going viral among viewers. In one such stream, Ginge recalled the time Norris made fun of him for not being able to afford to go to Wagamama, an Asian food restaurant chain.

A section of the stream goes mute before the audio returns. What ensues after that is breathtakingly hilarious. Quoting Norris, Ginge recalled, “Have you been to Wagamama? I went, ‘No, I’ve not been to Wagamama.’ He looked at me and he spoke to me like, ‘You f*cking peasant!’ You f*cking what, because I’ve never been to Wagamama. I can’t believe it!”

While Ginge recalled the incident, Norris was slightly embarrassed and left in splits. The 24-year-old Briton then attempted to defend himself by quoting a user from the chat, who said that Wagamama wasn’t that expensive. To this, Ginge replied, “Who are they to decide if something is expensive or not?”

Incidentally, one of the biggest factors contributing to Wagamama’s mere 3.5-star rating is value for money. A user slammed the restaurant chain for charging exorbitant prices for food they did not find worth it.

Lando Norris returned to streaming after a while

Lando Norris returned to streaming after a while during the current F1 winter break. However, this was the first time that he had popular streamers like AngryGinge13 and Yung Filly accompanying him.

Ginge, staying true to his character, has carried forward his angry demeanor on Norris’s streams. He often goes on hilarious rants and this time, the McLaren ace was on the receiving end.

In one such stream, when the team was developing a losing streak in Fortnite, Ginge trashed Filly. Hearing Norris giggling, Ginge set off on another rant. This time Ginge slammed the F1 star for lacking initiative.

