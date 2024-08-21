“You Have to Go out of Silverstone Mate”: Lando Norris Retorts to Oscar Piastri’s Attack on KFC UK

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were part of a SportBible video segment, where they had to write their top three picks down on a whiteboard. When asked to choose their favorite takeaways, Piastri chose KFC but went on to say he wasn’t that fond of the brand in the UK. This comment, however, did not sit well with Norris.

“KFC, but not in the UK because KFC in the UK is…”, said Piastri, who concluded with a disappointed look on his face. Notably, his other two options were burger and pizza.

“you have to go to Silverstone soon mate… you have to get out of Silverstone too” is kfc actually better in Australia than other places? Expert opinions needed pic.twitter.com/JcPf72NOxe — devyani (@formula_dev) July 3, 2024

Norris, in KFC UK’s defense, reminded Piastri that he still had to travel to Silverstone. “Don’t do that. I’m just saying, you have to get out of Silverstone too,” he added.

This was Norris’ way of warning Piastri to not disrespect KFC in his home country. Going by remarks, one would assume that KFC would be Norris’ choice of takeaway too, but he had other things in mind.

Norris wrote Five Guys (a place for burgers), Chinese, and Domino’s cookies on his whiteboard. Piastri, contrary to Norris’ reaction, did not have a problem with his teammate’s list. In fact, he agreed that the Five Guys’ chips and milkshakes were an unbeatable combination.

The McLaren teammates disagreed with KFC UK but found a mutual interest in Five Guys. Similarly, they have the same goal on the F1 track – as the Woking-based outfit looks to overtake Red Bull to win the Constructors’ championship.

Piastri and Norris lead McLaren’s Championship charge

Thanks to McLaren’s incredible development, they are just 32 points behind Red Bull in the championship standings. If both Piastri and Norris work together, they could win the team’s title for the first time since the 1998 season.

At the same time, the year could have been doubly successful for Norris.

Verstappen Norris Incredible scenes at the Red Bull Ring #F1 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/YvD0dg2TUH — Formula 1 (@F1) June 30, 2024

At one point in the season, it looked like the Bristol-born driver would be competing toe-to-toe with Max Verstappen for the World championship. But that faded off with time; because of Norris and McLaren’s on-track blunders.

The gap between Norris and Verstappen stands at 78 points, and with just 10 races remaining, it looks like too large a deficit to overcome.