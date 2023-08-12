Heartbroken Lewis Hamilton Joins Hands With Jeff Bezos for a Cause

Lewis Hamilton is not only famous for his exploits on the race track but also for his outspoken attitude about some of the pressing problems in the world. Soon after a wildfire hit the Hawaiian island of Maui recently, the Briton joined American billionaire Jeff Bezos for a cause.

The 38-year-old has always expressed how important it is for him to care about causes beyond F1. For example, in an interview with wired.co.uk two years ago, Hamilton stated, “I think I want to be one of those change-makers. A catalyst for change. I really hope that ten years from now I can look back and say that I maximized my time and I made the right choices and I really had a positive impact“.

And with Hamilton now joining Jeff Bezos for a cause, it seems he is doing just what he hoped to achieve two years ago. The Mercedes driver expressed his support recently for the people of Hawaii by putting up a heartwarming post on his Instagram handle.

Hamilton requests fans to hold the people of Hawaii in their thoughts

Soon after Lewis Hamilton realized what had transpired in Hawaii, he put up a heartwarming post on Instagram. “I’m heartbroken over what’s happening to the people and nature in Hawaii. Please hold them in your thoughts and prayers and help if you can“, read the 38-year-old’s post.

Along with his message, Hamilton also added a screenshot of Jeff Bezos‘ post, where the American billionaire is working alongside Emmy-award-winning journalist Lauren Sanchez to create a Maui fund to help the people of the region. Sanchez noted that she and Bezos will be raising $100 million for the same.

Hamilton put up his post a few days after Maui was impacted by widespread wildfires. According to ainamomana, the wildfires were a result of “a terrible combination of drought conditions and hurricane weather“. The post adds that the wildfire forced several families to evacuate the region on short notice.

The post also adds that at least six people were killed as a result of the wildfire, a number that has now increased to 67 as per a report from The Guardian. This news does especially seem to have shaken Hamilton as the Briton has revealed his desire of wanting to retire in Hawaii.

Lewis Hamilton keen to retire in Hawaii

Lewis Hamilton may not have any plans to retire at the moment but he already seems to have plans of where he might land up after he hangs his boots. He revealed his desire to retire in Hawaii when he was once asked about if he has any plans of settling somewhere after his F1 career.

In reply, the Briton said, “I think I might retire to Hawaii! Yes, it is a long way away from everything else, but I guess it would be worth it“. Other than the island nation, the 38-year-old also stated that he loves the Caribbean and the “hustle and bustle of a big city” like Los Angeles.