mobile app bar

“You Know a Guy Called Theo Von?”: American Comedian on F1 Star’s Prestigious List, but Not Really

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Theo Von attends the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York. February 14, 2025

Theo Von attends the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York, February 14, 2025 | Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

American stand-up comedian and podcaster, Theo Von has made quite a fan following recently for his distinctive style of comedy. As it turns out, his appeal has also trickled down into the F1 paddock with the likes of Alex Albon wanting him as a dinner guest!

In a video uploaded to Formula 1’s official YouTube channel, Lawrence Barretto caught up with the Williams duo of Albon and Carlos Sainz ahead of the 2025 season. One of the segments had Sainz asking his teammate some hypothetical questions.

The #55 driver asked the British-Thai racing ace to name three people, dead or alive, that he would want to share a meal with. Albon responded by naming motoring legends such as Michael Schumacher and Valentino Rossi.

But for the third guest, he had to scratch his head. “[I want] someone who just creates chaos,” he began.

He went on to name Von but chose to leave him out of this dinner-party quartet for this time. “Do you know a guy called Theo Von? Maybe not him but that style,” he added.

Von’s popularity in the F1 paddock isn’t just limited to Albon. Surprisingly, despite English not being Sainz’s native language, the 30-year-old was also aware of the comedian. This just goes to show the scale of Von’s fanfare owing to the digital media space.

Von first rose to considerable popularity after multiple appearances on the Joe Rogan Experience. Since then, he’s dived into the world of podcasting as well with his own show titled ‘This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von’.

Since starting his own podcast, the 44-year-old has gone on to host personalities like Donald Trump, Andrew Schulz and Rogan himself. His outrageous style of comedic delivery has seen many of his clips go viral on the internet — adding to his soaring popularity.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these