“You Know a Guy Called Theo Von?”: American Comedian on F1 Star’s Prestigious List, but Not Really

American stand-up comedian and podcaster, Theo Von has made quite a fan following recently for his distinctive style of comedy. As it turns out, his appeal has also trickled down into the F1 paddock with the likes of Alex Albon wanting him as a dinner guest!

In a video uploaded to Formula 1’s official YouTube channel, Lawrence Barretto caught up with the Williams duo of Albon and Carlos Sainz ahead of the 2025 season. One of the segments had Sainz asking his teammate some hypothetical questions.

The #55 driver asked the British-Thai racing ace to name three people, dead or alive, that he would want to share a meal with. Albon responded by naming motoring legends such as Michael Schumacher and Valentino Rossi.

But for the third guest, he had to scratch his head. “[I want] someone who just creates chaos,” he began.

He went on to name Von but chose to leave him out of this dinner-party quartet for this time. “Do you know a guy called Theo Von? Maybe not him but that style,” he added.

Von’s popularity in the F1 paddock isn’t just limited to Albon. Surprisingly, despite English not being Sainz’s native language, the 30-year-old was also aware of the comedian. This just goes to show the scale of Von’s fanfare owing to the digital media space.

Von first rose to considerable popularity after multiple appearances on the Joe Rogan Experience. Since then, he’s dived into the world of podcasting as well with his own show titled ‘This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von’.

Since starting his own podcast, the 44-year-old has gone on to host personalities like Donald Trump, Andrew Schulz and Rogan himself. His outrageous style of comedic delivery has seen many of his clips go viral on the internet — adding to his soaring popularity.