Tyreek Hill Exclaims There Was One Person Who Could Have Made Tom Brady’s Roast Even More Iconic

The roast of Tom Brady was undoubtedly one of the most entertaining comedic events globally. For Brady, it likely wasn’t easy to laugh at all the jokes, especially considering his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, remained the main topic throughout the show. However, Tyreek believes the bar could have been set even higher for the show, just by including one more person.

After watching the 2-and-a-half-hour show, ‘The Roast of Tom Brady,’ Tyreek Hill shared his verdict on social media, suggesting that the roaster’s lineup should have also included Brady’s former teammate, Antonio Brown. The Cheetah wrote, “I hope they got AB at Tom Brady roast off”

A strong rift between Brady and AB is well-known among football fans. After seeing Hill’s tweet, some suggested it was cruel given the tense situation, while others believed AB’s presence would have added to the humor.

Brady and Brown played three seasons together in the NFL, one with the New England Patriots and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, AB surprised everyone when he abruptly left the field, tossing off his football gear during a game against the Jets in 2022 before exiting through the tunnel. Following this incident, he has distanced himself from the gridiron to focus on his music career.

AB Finds Entertainment in Tom Brady’s Roast

Although AB wasn’t invited to the show, he certainly watched Tom Brady being roasted live on Netflix. Later, he had his share of fun on social media platforms, especially after Kevin Hart and other participants made jokes about him, adding to the roast of the seven-time Super Bowl champ, Tom Brady.

After rumors of Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen‘s divorce surfaced, AB posted a controversial picture of himself hugging Bundchen. Initially, many believed it to be fake, but Brown later shared a video showing Gisele running to him and embracing him after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2021. This clip sparked controversy and fired up discussions about Brady and Gisele’s divorce among the fans.

Moreover, Antonio Brown has openly blamed Tom Brady and Buccaneers head coach for being the reason for his departure from the game. He revealed how he was pressured to play while being injured during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Furthermore, his frustration rose when he didn’t receive the promised number of targets by Brady in the game, which then led to his shirtless exit from the football field. It was probably best he wasn’t invited to the roast.