Chad Johnson Claims Tom Brady Broke the Rules Of the Roast

The Tom Brady Roast, perhaps one of the better-unfiltered shows on the legendary quarterback, had fans worldwide glued to their screens. They eagerly anticipated the comedic barrage aimed at the ‘pretty boy’ NFL legend who claimed he was ‘un-roastable’. While Brady graciously played along, lifting his glass to the barbs, the former NFL standout Chad Johnson on the ‘Nightcap’ Podcast claimed that Brady didn’t play by the Roast Rulebook as a joke involving Robert Kraft came up.

Jeff Ross, renowned for his unapologetically blunt style, delivered a punch at Robert Kraft with Brady at the forefront sending the audience in stitches. “Tom became a Patriot, made his way up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously strolled into owner Robert Kraft’s office and said, ‘I’m the greatest decision your organization has ever made… fancy a massage?” The room erupted in laughter, savoring every bit of the comedy.

However, just as the punchline approached, Brady stood up in discomfort, signaling his reluctance to proceed with the joke and whispering the same to Ross. Johnson, quick to pick up on the tension, voiced his disappointment at the unexpected interruption.

“Making reference to Mr. Kraft and Tom, like, ‘Hey, don’t say that sh*t again,’ you can’t… listen, you can’t do that. Rule number one in the roast handbook: never cut off the person holding the mic,” Johnson asserted, emphasizing the importance of respecting the roast’s process.

The contentious joke that made Brady hurl back at Jeff Ross brings in Kraft’s past legal issues about the 2019 prostitution case that provided fodder for this one. Though the charges were eventually dropped, the tainted history seems to be sticking with Kraft even today.

In the aftermath of the Tom Brady Roast, the question still looms: was Brady’s intervention justified? Maybe not, but Shannon Sharpe has an interesting answer to the matter, bringing into light what a Shannon Sharpe Live Roast would be like.

A Shannon Sharpe Live Roast in The Works?

As Chad Johnson stirred the pot with his critique of Tom Brady’s roast reaction, Shannon Sharpe threw a curveball into the conversation by proposing the idea of a Shannon Sharpe Live Roast. Yet, before anyone could anticipate the hilarity, Sharpe swiftly quashed the notion, declaring that it could never happen.

“Me? I could roast somebody absolutely a*s up. Could I get roasted? Oh no, oh absolutely not. I could never,” Sharpe quipped.

This revelation brought to mind Stephen A. Smith‘s recent jab on ‘First Take‘, where he didn’t hesitate to poke fun at Sharpe’s expense. During a candid exchange, as Smith cheekily pointed out the Lakers’ woes, poking fun at Sharpe’s beloved NBA team’s early playoff exit, Sharpe could only react with a mixture of disbelief and amusement. It provided a preview of how Sharpe roast’s gonna be if it ever happens!

In hindsight, Brady’s roast proved to be a rollercoaster of laughter and discomfort, underscoring the delicate art of delivering and receiving comedic punches on a live, unfiltered platform. While even the most illustrious celebrities and sports figures stumble in the face of relentless jokes, Brady managed to navigate the storm with grace, leaving audiences both entertained and impressed as always.