mobile app bar

Yuki Tsunoda Issues Mature Response After Heated Moment With Daniel Ricciardo

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Yuki Tsunoda Issues Mature Response After Heated Moment With Daniel Ricciardo

Credits: Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

V-CARB F1 team suffered an embarrassing moment at the 2024 Bahrain GP, when Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo got caught up in a heated scene during the cool-down lap. However, after reflecting on the situation and calming down, Tsunoda has now issued a mature statement regarding the incident.

In the build-up to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the 23-year-old driver was asked about his post-race incident with teammate, Ricciardo. Formula1.com quoted him saying, “We are on the same page now. In the moment I was a bit heated. But in the end I still let him through.”

The drama started after the second round of pitstops. Ricciardo was on a different strategy to Tsunoda and was on the soft compound tires. V-CARB then ordered Tsunoda to swap places because he was on the slower hard compound. Already in a battle with Haas’ Kevin Magnussen right ahead of him, Tsunoda questioned the decision on the team radio.

He eventually yielded the place to Ricciardo but it was in vain, because Ricciardo himself couldn’t get past Magnussen. During the cool-down lap he seemingly vented his frustration by dive-bombing the Australian. In the process, he locked up and went off track, but nearly collided with Ricciardo upon rejoining.

Is Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo’s Bahrain bust-up a sign of things to come?

Tensions between Tsunoda and Ricciardo did not subside even after they left the car. In the post-race interview, the latter expressed his opinion that Tsunoda needs to calm down. F1oversteer.com quoted the Perth-born driver saying, “I’ll let him cool down. I mean, we know what he’s like. It’s obviously during the moment. He’s very… that’s, again, Yuki.”

Since then, the two have seemingly made peace and cleared the air. However, with the duo fighting for the coveted 2nd Red Bull seat this year, things are bound to heat up. With the benchmark clearly set, the driver who outperforms the other is most likely to get the call up from Helmut Marko and Co.

V-CARB, however, will be looking to avoid a repeat of what happened in Bahrain. If it happens again, it could mess up their races, especially since the team has made progress and is looking to fight for points on a more consistent basis this year.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these