Yuki Tsunoda & Nyck De Vries Were Identified With Wrong Team by NBA at Brooklyn Nets Game

AlphaTauri Drivers Nyck de Vries and Yuki Tsunoda are in New York ahead of their 2023 season livery reveal on Saturday. While in the United States, the two apparently chose to attend an NBA game.

These days it’s a usual sight, as many F1 drivers have grown to the liking of NBA and vice versa. So, whenever they get a chance, they hop onto one of the seats and watch one of the top bunches of Basketball athletes play over four quarters.

The new AlphaTauri duo attended Brooklyn Nets taking against Chicago Bulls at their home. It was the first time Nets were playing after the famous trade of Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns.

Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries were identified as Red Bull drivers

While F1 is a famous sport in the United States, and often celebrities worldwide are regularly given shoutouts at the NBA games, it was apparent Tsunoda, and de Vries would get so too.

However, there was a gigantic error by the person operating the text on the screen. According to the large screen, while the two F1 drivers were announced, both were identified as the ‘Red Bull F1 drivers’.

While the two are affiliated with Red Bull, and the team they drive for, AlphaTauri, is considered the sister team of the Milton-Keynes-based powerhouse, it’s still not the same.

So, indeed it was a massive error, and the people at the Nets need to brush up on their knowledge. Considering the United States will host three F1 races this year, it seems a mandatory task.

Fighting to lead AlphaTauri

2023 will be Vries’s rookie year in F1, even though he won the F2 championship in 2019 and Formula E in 2021. He still didn’t get a shot in Formula 1 for the next two years even though he was a Mercedes driver, the team with the most titles in the last decade.

At 28, he’s getting his first full shot at F1. But on the other hand, his teammate Yuki Tsunoda, who is almost five years younger than him, is going into his third F1 season.

So, by age, maturity and experience, Vries is at a superior end. But coming only to F1, Tsunoda holds more familiarity and expertise than his older opponent. So their battling out has been the biggest talking point, as it will be interesting to see how they’ll use their strengths to overpower each other.

📸: End of an Era. Grazie per tutto A send-off was given to Pierre Gasly by the Alpha Tuari team at Faneza. In attendance were his younger brother Yuki Tsunoda and rookie driver Nyck De Vries. 🥹#F1 pic.twitter.com/SFYZQA1vYJ — F1 Naija 🇳🇬 (@f1_naija) December 2, 2022

Also, who will lead Alpha Tauri’s campaign has been a big discussion. But Tsunoda has a simple answer: whoever starts scoring more points will get to lead the team.

