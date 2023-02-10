Lewis Hamilton on Why He Turned Down Opportunity to Race With Number 1 on His Car

Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest and most successful F1 drivers of all time. In terms of statistics, he’s at the top of the list of all-time legends, with the highest number of race wins, pole positions, and fastest. Currently, he has seven world titles to his name and with just one more, he will move clear of Michael Schumacher.

When Formula 1 drivers win a world championship, they get the opportunity to don the coveted number 1 on the car, allowing them to show the world that they are a world champion. However, Hamilton never took the opportunity to do so, as he chose to stick to his trademark number 44.

Hamilton’s first world championship came in 2008 but he was using number 22 back then. When F1 gave the drivers an opportunity to choose a permanent number, Hamilton chose 44 and he hasn’t turned back ever since.

Also read: How Daniel Ricciardo Inspired Max Verstappen to Choose Number 33 in Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton explains why he is attached to number 44

The number 44 was become a trademark for Hamilton in recent years, especially because he has tasted so much success with that number on his car. The 38-year-old has won six world championships with that number and on all those occasions, he had the chance to shift to number 1.

However, Hamilton insists that he is attached to the number 44 and it is a story that dates back to his karting days. Before entering a karting competition when he was eight years old, Hamilton’s dad bought a kart for him that was previously used by five/six families. After rebuilding the car, they had to decide on a number to use before entering the race.

Both Hamilton and his father were confused about what number to use but they went ahead with 44 because the latter’s car’s number plate read F44. Since then, it has stuck with him and he plans to use it for the rest of his F1 career.

Also read: If You Have $100,000 To Splurge, Alfa Romeo Offer Chance To Own 2023 Challenger’s Show Car

Hamilton looking to bounce back after disappointing 2022 season

Hamilton won a race in every single calendar year since making his F1 debut in 2007. That was until the 2022 campaign, which he ended win-less, particularly due to the W13’s slower pace. His teammate George Russell was able to squeeze in one race victory but Hamilton was unable to follow suit.

The Brit finished the season in P6, which was hugely disappointing for him because he is looking to win his eighth world championship before retiring. Hamilton could manage to put up a championship charge in 2022 but with a better car, will be hoping that 2023 is his year.