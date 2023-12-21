Amidst Lewis Hamilton’s Wishes to Race in South Africa, Max Verstappen Reveals He Wants a Race in Holland

Lewis Hamilton has been a longtime advocate for race in South Africa. Amid this, Max Verstappen has revealed his wish to have a race in Holland. It is important to note that Holland and Netherlands are not exactly the same. Hence, while Netherlands do have a race in Zandvoort, Holland do not have any.

Advertisement

As per Holland.com, “The two provinces of Noord- and Zuid-Holland [in the country] together are called Holland. While the 12 provinces [of the country] together are the Netherlands.”

Advertisement

Verstappen and Perez were the guests in honor of Oracle Red Bull’s new Talking Bull episode. In the episode, the Dutchman was asked if he could create a race track anywhere in the world, where it would be. In reply, Verstappen without any hesitation said, “Well, I would of course, I would choose Holland.”

Following this, he added, “We don’t really have a lot of space left I think. Yeah, I don’t know I mean I would just try to combine a lot of cool combination of corners from other kind of tracks.”

On the other hand, Hamilton has been pushing for a race in Africa because there are 24 races in a calendar year in 2024, but there is still none in the African continent. The Mercedes driver even said that he will not retire until he ensures that a race in South Africa takes place.

Nevertheless, with 24 races in a year, the schedule is already too hectic. Therefore, if Formula One Management decides to add a race, they will have to omit a Grand Prix from the existing calendar.

Perez also shared his take on a new race track and venue

While Max Verstappen shared his take on the race track he would like to introduce, his teammate Sergio Perez also revealed his choice. Speaking on this, he said that he would love to have one in his hometown.

Advertisement

“Okay, for me I will choose Guadalajara, you know. Okay yeah and we have a lot of space so okay yeah wouldn’t have that problem,” said the Mexican driver. Interestingly, Mexico also has a race in the F1 calendar and it takes place every year in Mexico City.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/victorreyes_88/status/1718643024765542620?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It takes place at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez every year since 2015. While the Mexico City GP is here to stay for long, there are doubts about the Monaco GP. Meanwhile, F1 also extended the contract of the race in Sao Paulo recently.