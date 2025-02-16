Zak Brown ‘Jealous’ as $607M Sponsor Names $30M Equipment After Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

McLaren have a heap of sponsors and partners associated with their team. DP World is one of them, serving as the Woking outfit’s logistics partner since 2023. So, they have witnessed McLaren’s mega turnaround in form since the start of the 2023 season which culminated in their Constructors’ championship triumph last year.

While the British team has vividly celebrated breaking their 26-year drought for the Constructors’ title for the past two months, DP World UK found a creative and unique way to commemorate their milestone.

At their London Gateway Hub, they named two of their quay cranes — approximately worth $15 million each — after the McLaren driver pairing of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Firstly, a quay crane is installed at ports to load and unload the containers from cargo ships.

It was quite an honorary gesture from the $607 million worth DP World to name such expensive and massive pieces of equipment as ‘Lando’ and ‘Oscar’, highlighting the importance of both drivers to McLaren. Their boss Zak Brown, though, felt a bit ‘jealous’ about the same.

Meet the newest members of our team at London Gateway: Lando and Oscar. To celebrate @McLarenF1’s incredible 2024 Constructors’ Championship, we’ve named two of our newest quay cranes after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, reflecting our shared commitment to excellence,… pic.twitter.com/u2TQHjRvp6 — DP World (@DP_World) February 13, 2025

Being the CEO of McLaren’s racing operations, Brown playfully stated how he was “disappointed that nothing was named after” him. The American was indeed joking and duly claimed that his drivers deserve such recognition.

“They are the famous guys. They are the ones that got us this championship along with the 1000 people at McLaren,” he added.

DP World UK’s COO, Andrew Bowen was also towing the same line. Bowen underscored their commitment to being McLaren’s partner for the long term. He is keen to even name a ship or their entire London hub after the drivers or the team’s brand, if McLaren continue their winning run this season and in the years to come.

Can Norris or Piastri help McLaren clinch both titles in 2025?

With a month left for the 2025 season to begin, there is significant hype around Norris being the main challenger to Max Verstappen for the drivers’ title. Given how he finished last year, it makes sense why the Briton can build on the momentum to become world champion in 2025 and dethrone Verstappen.

However, it ain’t that easy. Firstly, Norris himself claimed how they have struggled to start a season on a strong note. “I’m not proud of saying that but we’ve not started the season on the right foot at any point. We are hoping that this is the season where we can,” he said.

On top of that, Verstappen isn’t Norris’ only threat to overcome for the title. There are other drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, who will be leading Ferrari’s charge to clinch both titles in 2025. And the #4 driver’s biggest unexpected headache could come from his teammate itself.

Brown also stated how Norris needs “to beat his teammate” first. “Tough competition just on the other side of the garage”, he added. Piastri can make a step forward this season to become a solid title contender given McLaren are going to provide him with a race-winning car.

Having won two Grands Prix last season, the Aussie seems in good shape to iron out his remaining weaknesses and overshadow Norris as the Woking team’s lead driver. If so, the Briton is in deep trouble, as he wasn’t as convincing of a championship challenger last season despite having a clear car advantage over Verstappen.