Zak Brown Unearths Best Friend Mackenzie Astin’s $8000 Favor That Enabled Him to Do His First Race

Zak Brown, The CEO of the McLaren F1 team, at the 2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami, United States | Credits: IMAGO / Michael Potts

Zak Brown is, today, one of the most important figures at McLaren, having guided the team to its first Constructors’ title since 1998 last year. But his road to the pinnacle of F1 was anything but straightforward.

After appearing on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune as a child in 1984, the money he earned helped him enroll in a racing school and pursue karting. Eventually, Brown graduated to car racing and had a fairly decent career before pivoting to marketing.

Coming from a rather humble family background, the McLaren CEO had to constantly seek financing to support his racing ambitions. While many modern-day F1 aspirants come from wealthy families with the resources to climb the ladder, Brown didn’t have that luxury.

With karting and the junior categories of formula racing being notoriously expensive—often costing well over a million dollars—Brown had to seek support from every possible source. Fortunately, he had some wealthy friends, including Mackenzie Astin, whose parents, John Astin and Patty Duke, were both established actors.

Brown recently revealed that he sought help from Mackenzie to start racing in Europe. “I wanted to go racing in Europe. I didn’t have any other resources to do it,” he said in an interview with ESPN.

That is where his friendship came in handy. “So I went to school with him and he gave me I think it was $8,000 to go do my first race.”

Naturally, the American would have repaid his best friend once he began earning well. But it’s probable that Mackenzie offered his support out of genuine friendship and good faith.

Besides, Mackenzie’s father was a veteran actor, best known for his role in the popular ’60s sitcom The Addams Family, while his mother, Patty Duke, began earning accolades from a very young age—winning an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1962 at just 15.

Mackenzie himself went on to become an actor, appearing in various sitcoms and films. However, it’s fair to say that Zak Brown is now the more prominent public figure. And he would no doubt be grateful that his best friend’s financial support helped him reach this stage.

Today, Brown manages all of McLaren’s racing programs across multiple disciplines. The 53-year-old has become a stalwart of the motorsport world, with his teams achieving varying degrees of success in IndyCar, F1, and Formula E. According to reports, his net worth is estimated to be between $50–100 million.

In F1, however, it’s not his wealth but his marketing acumen that has truly made the difference. Since joining in 2018, Brown has played a pivotal role in rescuing McLaren from the brink of bankruptcy by securing a plethora of sponsors, helping the Woking-based team recover financially and, eventually, improve its competitive standing on track