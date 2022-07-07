Zhou Guanyu’s family witness horrific crash while attending their first F1 race

Zhou Guanyu suffered a horrific crash at the British GP and his family was there to witness it at their first live F1 race.

Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu was caught up in a horrific accident in the first lap of the 2022 British GP. The incident occurred right as the lights went out. Alex Albon, Esteban Ocon, and Yuki Tsunoda were caught up in the pileup leading towards Turn 1.

Mercedes’ George Russell hit the side of Zhou which projected his Alfa Romeo off the track. The car flipped upside down and hit the barrier at a high speed. The Halo on top of the car has been credited with saving Zhou’s life by negating the severity of the impact.

The Marshals were quick to rescue Zhou from the wreckage. He was escorted out of the race in the Medical car as the race was Red Flagged. He was taken to the Medical centre and appeared in the F1 paddock towards the end of the race.

It was a scary scenario for all fans alike but especially for the Family of the Chinese driver. The race at Silverstone was the first F1 race the family had been to. In hindsight, what a stressful weekend to watch your son or sibling race for the first time, isn’t it!

Know more about Zhou Guanyu’s family

Zhou Guanyu was born in Shanghai, China on 30th May 1999. became the first Chinese-born driver to race in F1. He drives for Alfa Romeo and partners with Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas.

His family moved to the UK in 2012 to aid the youngster’s carting career. Zhou has been private about his family and has not revealed much about them. They own a car dealership and are a pretty affluent family according to some reports.

Finished the final medical check, all good to go! Thanks to all of the people who supported me during this time, means the world. ❤️ #AustrianGP LET’S GO! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/VdArFWcRoB — 周冠宇 | Zhou Guanyu 🇨🇳 (@ZhouGuanyu24) July 7, 2022

The Chinese driver tweeted, “I’m ok, all clear. Halo saved me today. Thanks, everyone for your kind messages!” And he further thanked the Marshals and Medical staff for their timely efforts. Zhou underwent a Medical check-up a day prior to FP1 in Austria. He has been cleared to race

