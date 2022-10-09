“5 penalty was the right thing to do” – Charles Leclerc accepts bizarre decision of FIA

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc accepted the 5-second time penalty which resulted in Max Verstappen being crowned 2022 F1 Champion.

The 2022 Japanese GP saw the most strange ending to an F1 race. Max Verstappen cruised in a rain-soaked race and claimed the race win. While Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez battled to the end in the last lap for P2.

Leclerc pipped Perez and claimed 2nd place. But this came at a cost for the Monegasque who cut the track and gained an unfair advantage according to the Stewards.

Leclerc was investigated as soon as the race ended and received a 5-second penalty. He dropped to P3 and this was enough to confirm Max as the 2022 World Champion.

Verstappen himself could not believe it as. The Dutchman thought he received only 19 points as only 50% of the race distance was covered. But 28 laps, were enough to give Max the title win with 25 points in the bag.

Leclerc too was surprised by the ending. But the Monegasque was asked if he felt the time penalty was warranted. He replied, “Well, I don’t have much to say.”

He continues, “I did a mistake and tried to minimize it by trying to go straight. I was not aware this was the last lap but the five-second penalty was the right thing to do.”

Also Read: What is F1’s point distribution procedure that awarded Max Verstappen 2nd championship title?

Mattia Binotto disappointed by Charles Leclerc’s penalty decision

Although Charles Leclerc accepted the ruling by the race officials, Mattia Binotto had some strong words to refute. The Ferrari team Principal was “very surprised and very disappointed” by FIA’s decision to penalise the Monegasque.

Binotto claims Max was deserving to win the title in Japan. But he questioned the FIA’s decision for opting to continue racing in extreme wet conditions.

In the previous race in Singapore, Sergio Perez was investigated for two-time penalties for not keeping 10 car lengths behind the safety car. He received a 5-second penalty an hour after the race.

Binotto claimed, “Seven days after Singapore, they took so many laps to decide and then after the race. We had to hear from the drivers to take a simple, straightforward decision. Today they took it in a few seconds.”

He added, “Was the decision of a five-second penalty right or wrong? In our view, he honestly didn’t gain the advantage. He was ahead, he stayed ahead, he’s got the gap, he kept the same gap.”

Binotto says Ferrari will not appeal against the judgement. He also raised concerns about why there was a recovery vehicle present while cars were still on track. Which Pierre Gasly narrowly avoided colliding with.

Also Read: Pierre Gasly fumes as he avoids a fatal accident in 2022 Japanese GP

Charles Leclerc congratulates Max Verstappen

Charles Leclerc was the favourite to win the title after the first few races of the season. But since then Max Verstappen and Red Bull surged race after race, trimming the points deficit and eventually winning the title in Suzuka.

Leclerc had a 46-point lead over Verstappen after his victory in Australia. But due to numerous wrong strategy calls and driver errors, the team lost their chance to end their 15-year wait to win the title.

Charles believes Max was deserving to win the title. He adds, “I think Max’s title this year was just a matter of time. We expected him to win the title.”

Big congratulations @Max33Verstappen for winning your second world championship.

Today wasn’t a great day for us, way too much degradation.

We’ll keep pushing until the end no matter what. pic.twitter.com/4KNW5WOdBw — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) October 9, 2022

Leclerc claimed his tyres had no grid, causing him to cut the chicane in the last lap. He said the team needs to focus on the remaining races.

Leclerc adds, “Now we need to use those last races to become a better team and hopefully put in a bit more of a challenge next year.”

Red Bull can seal the Constructors championship by the next round in COTA. They lead the table by 165 points.

Also Read: F1 Twitter reacts to absurd second championship title win for Max Verstappen