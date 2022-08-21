F1

“Now I have to buy my sister a handbag”- $60 million worth Max Verstappen on how he fulfilled promise to his sister after scoring first F1 points

"Now I have to buy my sister a handbag"- $60 million worth Max Verstappen on how he fulfilled promise to his sister after scoring first F1 points
Somin Bhattacharjee

Previous Article
Coaching Gianna Bryant helped Kobe Bryant get close with $85 Million worth NBA Player
Next Article
Michael Jordan, who has $2.2 billion fortune, responded furiously to accusations of not giving back to society
F1 Latest News
Mick Schumacher says $10 Million of ridiculous expense plays part in lack of German drivers in F1
Mick Schumacher says $10 Million of ridiculous expense plays part in lack of German drivers in F1

Mick Schumacher says expensive junior series is one of the reasons why there is a…