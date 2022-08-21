“Now I have to buy my sister a handbag”- $60 million worth Max Verstappen on how he fulfilled promise to his sister after scoring first F1 points

Max Verstappen bought a handbag for his sister Victoria back in 2015 as a promise made to her after scoring his first F1 points.

Today Max Verstappen is arguably the most in-form driver in F1. The Dutchman won his first World Title in 2021 after an intense battle with seven-time Champion Lewis Hamilton. He picked up right where he left off, and is the favorite to win the crown this season as well.

Back in 2015, Toro Rosso surprised quite a few people when they announced Verstappen as their driver. He was relatively unknown, and at just 17-years-old, had little experience in single seater racing. However, he proved all this doubters wrong after his mesmerizing performances for the outfit.

Max Verstappen wins the #SpanishGP at 18 years old on his Red Bull debut! BLOG: https://t.co/ffXVqspo9Q #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/UXNRWZ6Q9H — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 15, 2016

In an interview with Sky Sports, the now Red Bull driver revealed a promise he made to his sister Victoria back during his debut campaign. He promised to buy a handbag for her, as soon as he scored his first ever points in F1.

Verstappen ended up fulfilling that promise in just his second F1 race.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton sends $175 special gift package to an 8 year old Ukrainian refugee

F1 Twitter in awe of Max Verstappen for buying handbag for Victoria

The second race of the 2015 F1 season was in Malaysia. Verstappen failed to score points in the opening Grand Prix in Melbourne, as he was forced to retire. In Malaysia however, he put in a stunning display.

He qualified P6 for the race, which was impressive considering the fact that his then teammate Carlos Sainz could only manage P15. In the race, he finished seventh, to earn six points for Toro Rosso and open his account in F1.

The first thing Max did when he first scored his points in F1 was to go and buy his sister Victoria a handbag because she asked him too. THIS IS SO SWEET pic.twitter.com/H1heE8VFLe — Ana 🧡 max p1 🏆✨ (@maxvbestie) August 20, 2022

“I promised her a handbag when I scored my first points,” the $60 million worth driver said. “That happened in Malaysia and that was the first thing I was thinking about when I crossed the line, okay, now I have to buy my sister a handbag.”

he’s so sweet omgggg — Karla (@karla_rofe) August 21, 2022

I wish I had a brother 🥲 — thunderstruck⚡1:11 (@CherrieMonCheri) August 20, 2022

Fast forward to 2022 and Verstappen has 1815.5 total career points to his name. He’s on his way to establishing his status as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time, and his currently 80 points ahead of second placed Charles Leclerc in 2022 Championship standings.

Also read: “To drive a dead man’s car wasn’t pleasant”- 1992 F1 Champion Nigel Mansell on how replacing Ayrton Senna ‘affected’ him