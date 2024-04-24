“Maybe Worry About Your Own Backyard”: Joe Burrow Gets Clapped Back for Beating Kansas City Comments

Joe Burrow made some spicy comments about the Chiefs during a recent sit-down interview with the Kelce brothers. The Bengals’ QB was attending their first-ever New Heights Podcast Live Show on the UC campus and ended up throwing some headline-worthy zingers. Even though the whole show is yet to come out, Burrow’s clips talking about the reigning Super Bowl champions, who are on the verge of a three-peat, made their way to social media.

When asked about the ever-so-thriving rivalry between the Chiefs and the Bengals, Burrow said: “We both work really hard at what we do. They got great players, we’ve got great players. I think we match up pretty well with them. We’re kind of built to beat them.”

Joe Burrow’s comments soon caught fire and spread on the internet like wildfire. And as the fire was being put out, it was being said that the New Heights team would be releasing the full live show, meaning the comments would be repeatedly heard by the NFL world and dissected. Before that takes place, Nick Wright is already ready with a barrage of comments on what Joe Burrow said.

A Kansas City Chiefs devout and also a regular at the Super Bowl parade, Nick Wright believes it is a mistake that the Bengals are built to beat the Chiefs. Maybe they should look at something closer to home. As per Wright, “Is it maybe a mistake? Is building your team around beating the Chiefs (a mistake)? Why? Since Burrow’s gotten there, you are nine and fifteen in your own division. Maybe worry about your own backyard first before you start glazing over the neighbors.”

The Bengals finished last in one of the most competitive divisions of the National Football League. Nick Wright’s assessment is a little harsh but required since AFC North has been taking things up a notch. Although winning against the Chiefs might help the club boast, Burrow and his Bengals still need to clinch a Lombardi to bolster his legacy.

Chris Broussard Also Suggests Joe Burrow’s Comments to Be Unwarranted

Not just Nick Wright, Burrow’s long-time supporter Chris Broussard also believes this was not the right time for these comments. He believes that in other off-seasons, the LSU alum has had enough chances to show off his swagger and be Joe Burrow. And this was certainly not one of those times.

The veteran analyst notes, “I’m a bit baffled as to why Joe would say this.” He thinks it would’ve been better if Burrow had focused on getting back to health. He reminds viewers: “Two out of his (Burrow’s) four years, injuries have really been a problem. And to come out and say all that? I like it; it is his personality, all that swagger, but come on, he needs to concentrate on being healthy. Not talking trash to two-time defending champs.”

Joe Burrow has not been able to be there for his team when they needed it the most. He also lost out to the Rams during a rare shot at the Super Bowl in the Mahomes Era. Thus, where the Bengals go and how far Burrow takes them will keep a lot of fans on the edge of their seats.