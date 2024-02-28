mobile app bar

Facundo Diaz Acosta vs Pedro Martinez Prediction, Weather and Live Streaming Details of 2024 Chile Open Clash: All-Argentine Clash to Delight Santiago Crowd

Puranjay Dixit
Published

Facundo Diaz Acosta vs Pedro Martinez Prediction, Weather and Live Streaming Details of 2024 Chile Open Contest

Facundo Diaz Acosta – © Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports/ Pedro Martinez – © David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Facundo Diaz Acosta will take on Pedro Martinez in the second round of the 2024 Chile Open in Santiago. The SportsRush’s prediction for the Facundo Diaz Acosta vs Pedro Martinez clash favors Diaz Acosta to win in three sets. 

The Argentine youngster Acosta is on a roll, knocking on the door of the top 50 despite winning his first ATP match only last year. He came into the Chile Open after a second-round exit at the Rio Open. However, the confidence from his first ATP title, the 2024 Argentina Open, is still fresh. #6 seed Diaz Acosta beat compatriot Pedro Cachin in the first round in three sets after going a set down.

Martinez, meanwhile, defeated wildcard Francesco Passarro convincingly in the opening round. Primarily playing on the Challenger circuit, he failed to qualify for the main draw of the Rio Open, his last tournament.

The Facundo Diaz Acosta vs Pedro Martinez head-to-head is 1-0 in favor of the former. The Spaniard won their 2020 Cordoba Open qualifying tie. However, Diaz Acosta was ranked in the 470s back then, and is World No.52 now. Currently World No.101, Martinez is unlikely to pull off an upset over the 23-year-old. He has declined significantly since winning the title in Santiago in 2022. Expect Diaz Acosta to get past the challenge and continue his good form.

The match is scheduled for Wednesday, February 28, not before 2:00 pm local time (noon ET). TennisTV will stream this tie worldwide whereas fans in the USA can watch on Tennis Channel Plus. Conditions will be sunny with temperatures around 28°C.

 

 

