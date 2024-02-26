Facundo Diaz Acosta vs Pedro Cachin Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details of 2024 Chile Open Clash

The field at the 2024 Chile Open is unsurprisingly full of South American stars. As a result, fans will witness an all-Argentinean Facundo Diaz Acosta vs Pedro Cachin first-round match. The SportsRush’s Facundo Diaz Acosta vs Pedro Cachin prediction is in favor of Diaz Acosta to win in straight sets and advance.

After achieving a career-high World No.48 rank in 2023, Cachin has endured a horrible start to his 2024 season. He is 0-5 for the year, losing in the first round of every tournament he has participated in and falling to World No.78. He met the same fate in his last outing at the Rio Open. The 28-year-old fell after three sets in the opening round against World No.130 Felipe Alves.

Diaz Acosta, meanwhile, is a fresher on the ATP Tour, collecting his first win only last year. However, a great South American swing on home soil in 2024 means he is currently at a career-best World No.52 rank. He reached the quarterfinals of the Cordoba Open before lifting his first ATP title at the Argentina Open. At 8-4 YTD, he will be riding high on confidence, seeing his Rio Open second-round defeat as nothing more than a hiccup.

The Facundo Diaz Acosta vs Pedro Cachin head-to-head is 0-1 in the latter’s favour. The senior Argentine defeated Diaz Acosta in the 2021 L’Aquila Challenger. However, a lot has changed in the last 3 years. This stat will likely have no bearing on the upcoming fixture.

Diaz Acosta, 23, has beaten higher-ranked players like Francisco Cerundolo, Nicolas Jarry, and Sebastian Baez in his recent run of form. Expect him to get past his struggling compatriot without much difficulty. The winner will face either Pedro Martinez or wildcard Francesco Passaro in the next round.

The match is scheduled for Monday, February 26, not before 7:00 pm local time (5:00 pm ET). As with all ATP tournaments, TennisTV will stream this tie worldwide whereas fans in the USA can watch on Tennis Channel Plus. The temperatures will be around 27°C with clear skies.