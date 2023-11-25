Fans wonder how much Dr Disrespect spent as he celebrates his advertisement on the Las Vegas Sphere

Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV is among the most respected gaming streamers in the streaming community. He provided a spectacular Battle Royale gaming experience to his viewers thereby attracting millions of followers on Twitch. It was after his permaban from the platform, that the streamer had to choose YouTube where he successfully gained more than 4.5 million subscribers and views in hundreds of thousands.

Dr Disrespect recently uploaded a video on his official X (Twitter) handle showcasing an advertisement for his YouTube channel on the Las Vegas Sphere. The advertisement displayed a small teaser video with small clips of DrDisrespect’s Battle Royale gameplay ending with his face and his YouTube channel’s address on the screen.

The streamer’s fans and the online community in general were overwhelmed by Dr Disrespect’s achievement. The vast majority of the fans were wondering how much advertising on the sphere might cost. A commenter stated how this video was one of the greatest W’s the person has seen on X. A few people accepted that Dr Disrespect was simply playing with the sphere while a few others exclaimed it was not the sphere advertising Doc but rather DrDisrespect advertising the Las Vegas Sphere.

While there is no community with no haters. A person stated how the advertisement/trailer was just “Mid” and nothing to be excited about. Another commenter raised a question asking how to know if the clips on the sphere were not just green-screened. While a Twitter user exceeded all limits stating that people will now have to clean the sphere thoroughly. He further gave a reason stating “Looks like there is sh*t all over it”.

How much does it cost to advertise on the Las Vegas Sphere for a day?

The Las Vegas Sphere is a newly built music and entertainment arena located in Nevada, Las Vegas. Although the interiors are used for concerts, and different kinds of events with cutting-edge LED screen panels and audio systems, the exterior of the venue comprises 580,000 sq ft of LED displays giving everyone a chance to play out advertisements. The company estimates millions of advertisement views including 300k in-person views and more than 4.4 million social media views.

The Sphere turned out to be the most expensive venue to build spending over $2.3 billion. So without any second thoughts playing advertisements on the Sphere will turn out to be expensive. Although not officially announced, it was sourced from a leak that they charge $450,000 for a day of advertisement and $650,000 for a week including working on the creatives with more than 300 designers.