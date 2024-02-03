“You’re Really Pissing Me Off” – DrDisrespect Goes Off on Jake Lucky for Promoting the Pokemon x 100 Thieves Collaboration

Dr Disrespect recently told off gaming journalist and podcast host Jake Lucky for reporting the 100 Thieves X Pokemon collaboration. In traditional Dr Disrespect fashion, the eccentric streamer strongly voiced his opinion while also plugging in his product line in the post. Dr Disrespect claimed that Jake was “pissing him off” for announcing the 100 Thieves collab rather than the Doctor’s limited edition merch.

100 Thieves teasing a collab with Pokémon pic.twitter.com/Mzhcjv7kpp — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) February 3, 2024

Dr Disrespect did not leave any stones unturned with his swift and sarcastic reply. He first told off Jake for promoting this “snoozefest collab” rather than his clothing line and then claimed that the journalist was also paid off by 100 Thieves.

I didn’t want to have to say it but I will…. You’re really pissing me off. I just put out a limited edition shirt drop of one of my millions of quotes, and instead you promote this snoozefest collab. You do realize they pay them to acquire the rights to the poke brand for a… — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) February 3, 2024

After Dr Disrespect talked about the collab and his clothing line, we saw Jake Lucky’s response.

I have a pair of extra short shorts from you in the mail right now and you gunna hit me with this on a Friday night Unbelievable — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) February 3, 2024

Jake’s sarcastic reply to Dr Disrespect caught everyone off guard but everyone knew that this was all fun and games and banter between two personalities.

What is the 100 Thieves x Pokemon collaboration?

100 Thieves, the popular gaming organization, has been teasing a collaboration with Pokemon on X. Many suspect it is going to be a special edition merch drop. However, the collab has just been announced and we do not have any clear details of what to expect. However, knowing the reputation of 100 Thieves and their collabs, it is sure to be a limited edition clothing line with The Pokemon Company. Moreover, according to reports, the date of reveal is 10th February which is a week before VCT 2024 which will see 100 Thieves’ Valorant team compete against the best gaming organizations in America and South America.

Fans claim 100 Thieves should have gone for Palworld if they wanted popularity

Palworld is currently at the height of its popularity and with that popularity, comes comparisons to Pokemon. In this instance, the fans on X were talking about Palworld more rather than Pokemon and how 100 Thieves should have collaborated with PocketPair.

Hyped for some palworld merch! — Jonah (@RealJonahBlake) February 2, 2024

Need a Pal World collab — Ethan Price (@Paradox_EP) February 3, 2024

Should of went wit palworld pic.twitter.com/0ugcKCNEuL — Lord Bugz (@Bugzvii) February 3, 2024

Fans talked about a missed opportunity regarding a collab with Palworld instead of Pokemon. Some even gave sarcastic replies mentioning that this was indeed a Palworld collab. Since Palworld is trending everywhere, a merch drop partnering with Pocketpair would have been widely successful. However, this collab is something the 100 Thieves fans will look forward to as Pokemon is a widely successful brand all over the world.