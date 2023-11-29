Dr Disrespect looks to restart a PUBG rivalry, puts up an open challenge to Summit1g

Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV more commonly known by his alias The Doc is a respected and skilled live streamer who excels in Battle Royales. His professionalism in gaming is adored by many worldwide leading to him garnering millions of followers initially on Twitch and thereafter YouTube. Likewise, the streaming sensation is considered to be one of the best PUBG players in the gaming community with other gamers and streamers waiting for a memorable collaboration with The Doc.

Recently, Dr Disrespect took to X and announced that he would be playing and streaming PUBG. However, to everyone’s surprise, he called out Jaryd “summit1g” Russell Lazar and challenged him to a 1v1. Interestingly, the Doc also posted a clip of him destroying another player with a single grenade throw reminding summit1g of his top-notch skills and the wreckage he has caused against him.

On the contrary, summit1g is no joke, he is a former professional gamer with spectacular experience and skills in Battle Royale games including PUBG. Now, he prefers showcasing his gameplay moments on his live streams, playing against and annihilating various other gamers including Dr Disrespect.

The online community was reminded of the best Dr Disrespect PUBG days with the recent announcement. People looked excited to see the old rivalry start up again as they pointed out their love for the Doc’s PUBG content. Twitter commenters were also impressed by Disrespect calling out summit1g and explained how they wanted the streamer to remind summit1g of the OG days.

Dr Disrespect and summit1g’s PUBG rivalry is one for the history books

The Dr Disrespect and summit1g PUBG rivalry has been one of the most spoken-about rivalries for several years now. The competitive and friendly rivalry kicked in when the Doc was making a name for himself on the Twitch Platform. The streamer was well-known for competing against summit1g and even destroyed him in 1v1s occasionally. Moreover, even though some silly issues created a beef between them in the past, summit1g and DrDisrespect soon put their differences aside, with the former even claiming he missed the Doc in PUBG.



As a matter of fact, it was the community that had missed the rivalry the most. Multiple fans explained how their in-game competitiveness was to die for as they used to be hilarious and exciting at the same time. The spark went live again recently after summit1g replied to the Doc’s challenge, stating “I will be looking for my vengeance”.