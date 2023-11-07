Despite his hate for Epic’s flagship title, DrDisRespect returns to OG Fortnite and wins his first game

Herschel Guy “DrDisRespect” Beahm IV is considered to be one of the kings of live streaming and content creation. He primarily focuses on gaming content because it was his incredible skill and over-the-top personality that helped him rise to fame. Although DrDisRespect gained his reputation while on Twitch, he had to make a permanent jump to YouTube after getting banned on the platform.

Today, DrDisRespect has more than 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube, and all his fans were equally ecstatic when he announced his return to Fortnite with the release of the much anticipated OG season. Hundreds and thousands of fans tuned in to catch a glimpse of DrDisRespect playing his first OG Fortnite game.

DrDisRespect initially kickstarted the game by jumping into a solo game and did not disappoint. He power-grabbed a Victory Royale on his first solo game with 17 staggering kills. Although he was matched with seemingly lower-ranked players, the first game turned out to be a major achievement owing to his long break from the game.

The streaming sensation did not stop with a single game. He continued playing the game and surprised his fans and viewers with another Victory Royale after a couple of attempts. This time DrDisRespect was in a duo lobby with a random online fan and they ended the match with a combined 14 kills.

Naturally, the winning clips went viral on various social media platforms and the online community had mixed thoughts about the gameplay. The majority of his fans were impressed with his gaming skills and the win but a few stated that it was a lame win in a bot lobby. They called it “Botnite” and were certain that he was gaming against lame bots.

What made DrDisRespect hate Fortnite?

DrDisRespect used to be a vivid Fortnite player for several years with astonishing gameplay skills. But there was a significant change in his decision after the popular location, Tilted Towers was added to the Fortnite maps.

There was massive hype about Tilted Towers being added to Fortnite maps, and DrDisRespect was all pumped to play the map with a couple of popular streamers including CouRage, and more. However, none of them were a fan of the new map update. CouRage proceeded to call Tilted Towers completely overrated while DrDisRespect clearly stated that he was not playing the game ever again.

The streamer also further mentioned that Fortnite was a dying game and he was all set to delete the game forever. But the release of the OG season sparked an interest in Herschel’s heart. To his fans’ surprise, the streamer loved the new season and people expect him to play the game more in the coming days.