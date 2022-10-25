Travis Kelce & Jason Kelce Once Revealed What Is The ‘Hardest Position’ To Play In NFL

Oct 23, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) stands on the field before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

In September 2022, the Kelce brothers launched a podcast. During an episode, they discussed in detail about the most difficult position in the NFL.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles are among the most renowned brother duos in the NFL. Nowadays, it seems like every other NFL star has a podcast.

In September 2022, the Kelce brothers launched a podcast called ‘New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce.’ They cover a wide range of topics during the podcast.

“They don’t even let white guys TRY to play cornerback anymore” 💀 This debate between @JasonKelce and @tkelce is pure comedy pic.twitter.com/JGEw3lpMtY — New Heights (@newheightshow) October 12, 2022

On the October 12, 2022 episode, the former Cincinnati Bearcat began discussing which NFL position groups talked the most trash. The Kelce brothers agreed that defensive backs are the most yapping group on the field.

Travis Kelce & Jason Kelce On The Most Difficult Position in The League

The two NFL stars talked about which position they think is the most difficult to play and who talks the most trash. Jason Kelce believes that defensive back is the answer to both. Here’s how the discussion went. Jason Kelce began by saying: “Which position groups talk the most trash? Without a doubt, I believe it is DB’s. Is it because their job is so difficult?”

Travis was kind to his brother, an undersized lineman who went on to become a four-time Pro Bowler. “I’ll say centre if you’re like 260 pounds.” Jason laughed at the compliment but maintained his belief that defensive back is the most difficult position to play.

Travis Kelce interjected, asking his brother if he thinks he has the toughest job. Jason explaned: “You don’t think being a DB is the most difficult job in the NFL? What is the most difficult job in the NFL? Perhaps quarterback? What’s more difficult than playing cover one, dude, than mirroring someone throughout the entire field?”

He went on to add that playing cornerback is something white people aren’t allowed to do anymore which proves that it is the most difficult position in the NFL.

While Jason Kelce was joking, he was, to an extent, correct about white football players not playing cornerback. There will be no full-time white corners in the NFL in 2022. Troy Apke was the last white cornerback to make a 53-man roster in 2021.

