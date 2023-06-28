Fortnite Likely to Introduce First-Person mode in Chapter 5

Once again, we have got updates on Epic Games’ plans to introduce the first-person mode in Fortnite. This time, we are likely to experience this much-awaited feature in the battle royale’s next chapter. However, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard of this mode being added to Fortnite.

In the past, we’ve witnessed many rumors, leaks, and insider news regarding the devs working on the title’s first-person mode. Therefore, it seems like the work is still underway before it actually makes it into the game. The community has been undoubtedly excited to experience it since they first heard of it in late 2022.

This time, a few fresh images of Fortnite’s first-person feature have surfaced on the internet and circulated on Reddit. However, no one is confident enough, either regarding its authenticity or its origin. So, wasting no further time, let’s dive deeper into it and check out those pictures.

New leaked images of first-person mode in Fortnite

Earlier today on ‘r/GamingLeaksAndRumours‘ Sub Reddit, a user ‘u/Additional_Example51’ shared a post mentioning that Fortnite’s first-person mode is arriving in Chapter 5. Furthermore, the post features links to leaked images that appear like screenshots. All 4 images showcase Fortnite’s first-person view, with captions mentioned in the picture itself. Apparently, these captions seem like some sort of performance remarks by the developers for their fellow developers to check and work on.

For instance, one of these screenshots has a caption that says, “reloads incorrectly arm obstructing the view of the player partly incorrect since if you refresh the session, the reloading works (?)” Hence, it sounds like a comment describing the working mechanics and issues within it.

Although these images appear to be legit Fortnite screenshots, it’s still advisable to take them with a grain of salt. It’s because there’s no confirmation from the developers Epic Games.

Will Fortnite’s first-person mode arrive in Chapter 5?

As of now, it would be too early to draw any sort of conclusion. However, considering all the leaks from the past, it’s likely that Epic Games is working on this long-anticipated feature. In fact, the above screenshots also hint at some development that is surely underway.

If all the rumors and leaks turn out to be true, then we’ll soon get to hear some good news. Fortnite Chapter 5 still has a long way to go, which will eventually give Epic Games ample time to perfect this feature. Hence, we are likely to finally experience the first-person mode in Chapter 5. Also, don’t forget to check out the brand-new Fortnite & Witcher collaboration.