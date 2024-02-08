Fact Check: Did Disney Buy Epic Games? The Entertainment Conglomerate Invested $1.5 Billion in the Gaming Industry

Disney investing $ 1.5 Billion in Epic Games has surprised the gaming community, and many are speculating whether the entertainment giants acquired the American game company. However, that is not the case at all, as it is a simple investment from Disney in hopes of creating a new universe together. Also, they have taken a minority stake in the business.

The Disney and Epic collaborations suggest we will get to see numerous exciting crossovers aside from getting new game modes. Characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Avatar will be explored in a new manner using the Unreal Engine. Moreover, fans who had been asking for crossovers like Mickey Mouse in Fortnite might finally see that happening as this collaboration will pave the path to several new projects.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Disney/status/1755340480412365154?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This major move has also opened the door to several new opportunities for both Disney and Epic Games. In recent years, the gaming industry has been plagued with numerous layoffs. Several game studios even had to let go of a significant workforce and shut their doors due to financial issues. However, the new collaboration between Disney and Epic Games would open up new positions and projects, which would further increase employment.

Is Disney Collaborating with Epic Games on Fortnite?

Disney CEO Robert Iger highlighted creating a “new games and entertainment universe” with the hugely popular Fortnite. Even Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney had a similar statement, claiming to bring the two worlds together through their battle royale game. Hence, this raises the question of whether this collaboration would be exclusive to Fortnite.

Both parties didn’t claim in any of their statements that this collaboration would be exclusive to 2017’s superhit battle royale. However, we could expect Fortnite would be one of the easiest ways to bring the two worlds together. There are already many Disney-owned characters from Marvel and Star Wars in Fortnite.

Aside from new Disney character skins, Epic Games can also introduce new game modes like LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing. Hence, we can’t write off the possibility of a unique game mode with Disney characters. Nevertheless, fans of both Disney and Epic Games should look forward to the plethora of content that this collaboration would bring to them.