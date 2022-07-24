FPX vs Paper Rex: The fight for $200,000 and the title of “Masters 2 Winners”

Here is the schedule and what to expect going into tonight’s sensation of a match The Masters 2 Finals, FPX vs Paper Rex.

Masters 2 Copenhagen kicked off 2 weeks ago with a total of 12 teams from around the world. But after 2 weeks of insane matches, 2 teams remain Fun Plus Pheonix and Paper Rex. FPS is joining us from the EMEA region and Paper Rex from the SEA region.

Both the team’s last match-up was against NA’s current champions, OpTic gaming. And based on their performance they both seem to be prepared to take over the big leagues.

Here’s one last look at the #VALORANTMasters Playoff Bracket before tomorrow’s Grand Final ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TSTiJoCLn7 — VALORANT Champions Tour 🇩🇰 (@ValorantEsports) July 23, 2022

FPX vs Paper Rex

Both FPX and Paper Rex have already qualified for the Champions. Howeverteamsth team has a lot riding on this match. Paper Rex is the first team ever to qualify for the final of a Valorant International tournament. And winning one will set the record straight that all teams from all regions have a fair chance in the competitive scene.

Whereas for FPX it’s mostly a matter of showing the community they are the top dogs for the whole world and not just EMEA.

And also there is the matter of the $200,000, as that is the prize for the winner of Master 2 Copenhagen.

Finals Schedule and where to watch

The matches will start at the following times for each region:

North America: 24th July 8:00 AM PDT

24th July 8:00 AM PDT Europe: 24th July 5:00 PM CEST

24th July 5:00 PM CEST Asia: 24th July 8:30 PM IST

All the matches will be streamed live on the official Valorant channels. You can either watch it on the Valorant’s youtube channel or the Valorant’s Twitch channel.

If you don’t want to watch the official stream, you also have the option to watch-party with some big names:

1) Tarik

2) Hiko

3) Platchatpodcast

The streams will start at 8:00 AM PDT and all the official streams will start around the same time.