Jinggg Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings

Take a look at the in-game Valorant settings and gear for Paper Rex’s most impactful and top-fragging dualist, Jinggg.

Wang “Jinggg” Jing Jie is a Singapore-based Professional Valorant player currently playing for Paper Rex. He usually prefers to play the role of the dualist, and recently we have seen him dominate the teams with his amazing raze plays.

Coming out of the APAC region, Paper Rex has been at the top since the beginning of the VCT. And in the most recent tournament VCT Masters 2 Copenhagen, Paper Rex is the only team apart from OpTic to dominate the playoffs without losing a match. Jinggg’s performance in these matches has been pretty vital for the team, but boy oh boy they have been surprising everyone with their performance.

Jinggg’s Gear

Jinggg Valorant in-game Settings

Jinggg Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 1600

1600 In-game Sensitivity – 0.2

0.2 eDPI – 320

320 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

Jinggg’s Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Cyan

Cyan Center-Dot: Off

Off Outlines: On Outline Opacity: 1 Outline Thickness: 1

On Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 2 Inner Line Thickness: 1 InnerLine offset: 2

On Outer Lines: Off

Jinggg Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: E

Use Ability 2: Q

Ability 3: C

Use Ultimate Ability: X

Jinggg’s Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1440 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Multithreaded Rendering: On Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Medium Vignette – off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – None Anisotropic Filtering – 4x Improve Clarity – On Bloom – Off Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – Off



Don’t forget to check out Jinggg live on his twitch channel.