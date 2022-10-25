Paper Rex Valorant acquire a Sixth Member on their roster. A former PUBG streamer known as cgrs. More details about the acquisition below.

Paper Rex has emerged as one of the best teams due to their undeniable victories against OpTic and Fnatic. That is why their roster remains unchanged in VCT 2023. However, they have acquired something better for their team just in case they cannot retain all of their squad in specific matches.

In this article, we will look at Paper Rex along with its new member. We will also examine the old members’ capabilities and technical prowess.

Also Read: Fnatic Valorant Acquire Guild Leo for VCT 2023

Paper Rex Valorant acquires a Sixth Member

Please welcome our 6th player and member of our official #VCT 2023 roster, PRX cgrs @CigaretteS_Kla 🤝 See you in the servers soon kub.#pprxteam #WGaming #VCTPacific pic.twitter.com/HVxRVr2Ueq — Paper Rex (@pprxteam) October 22, 2022

For the first time, Paper Rex has acquired a Sixth Member, a player named Cgrs, also known as CigaretteS_Kla. He has played PUBG as a streamer but has also played for Xerxia and Z11. But for now, we will take a look at his Valoran career. He does not have much experience playing in the competitive scene for the game.

However, with a team like Paper Rex to play for, he will have a lot of experience and a competitive edge over other teams. Paper Rex’s unorthodox playstyle can easily overwhelm other rosters, as they were an absolutely dominant team in Master’s Copenhagen.

They were the most dominant team in the APAC region and were making a name for themselves worldwide. Their IGL Benkai is one of the most well-known and Wholesome showmen in the game’s history. That is why their future is in bright hands, even with the newest acquisition.

There will be more news about the VCT 2023 acquisitions in the coming future. We do have news about recent Fnatic acquisitions as Leo has joined Fnati. Sacy and Pancada have also joined Sentinels in preparation for VCT 2023.

Also Read: Fluxo wins CS: GO Blast Premier Fall Showdown Americas and earns a spot at the Fall Final