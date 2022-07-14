Valorant Masters Copenhagen Playoffs Teams and Schedule

Here is the schedule and the team’s participation in the current most famous International tournament, Valorant Masters Copenhagen Playoffs.
The Valorant Champions Tour is the biggest tournament hosted by Riot games during a fiscal year. The overall tournament is divided into 4 stages, and we are currently in the final part of the second stage. Which are the Masters 2 Playoffs, 8 teams, and one trophy.
Here are the teams which have given their blood, sweat, and tears to get into this stage.
Teams for Valorant Masters Copenhagen Playoffs
NA
- XSET
- OpTic Gaming
EMEA
- Fnatic
- Guild Esports
- FPX
APAC
- Paper Rex
LATAM/BR
- Laviatan
Korea
- DRX
Schedule
14th July 2022
- Upper Quarterfinals 1: Paper Rex vs Guild Esports (8:00 AM PDT | 5:00 PM CEST | 8:30 PM IST)
- Upper Quarterfinals 2: Fnatic vs FunPlus Phoenix (11:00 AM PDT | 8:00 PM CEST | 11:30 PM IST)
15th July
- Upper Quarterfinals 3: Leviatan vs DRX (8:00 AM PDT | 5:00 PM CEST | 8:30 PM IST)
- Upper Quarterfinals 4: XSET vs OpTic Gaming (11:00 AM PDT | 8:00 PM CEST | 11:30 PM IST)
16th July
- Lower Round 1: TBD (8:00 AM PDT | 5:00 PM CEST | 8:30 PM IST)
- Lower Round 1: TBD (11:00 AM PDT | 8:00 PM CEST | 11:30 PM IST)
17th July
- Upper Semifinals 1: TBD (8:00 AM PDT | 5:00 PM CEST | 8:30 PM IST)
- Upper Semifinals 2: TBD (11:00 AM PDT | 8:00 PM CEST | 11:30 PM IST)
18th July
- Lower Round 2: TBD (8:00 AM PDT | 5:00 PM CEST | 8:30 PM IST)
- Lower Round 2: TBD (11:00 AM PDT | 8:00 PM CEST | 11:30 PM IST)
22th July
- Upper Finals: TBD (8:00 AM PDT | 5:00 PM CEST | 8:30 PM IST)
- Lower Round 3: TBD (11:00 AM PDT | 8:00 PM CEST | 11:30 PM IST)
23th July
- Lower Finals: TBD (8:00 AM PDT | 5:00 PM CEST | 8:30 PM IST)
24th July
- Upper Finals: TBD (8:00 AM PDT | 5:00 PM CEST | 8:30 PM IST)
Where to watch the playoffs live
All the matches will be streamed live on the official Valorant channels. You have the option to either watch it on the Valorant’s youtube channel or the Valorant’s Twitch channel.
If you don’t want to watch the official stream, you also have the option to watch-party with some big names:
1) Tarik
2) Hiko
The streams will start at 8:00 AM PDT and all the official streams will start around the same time.