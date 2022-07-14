Valorant Masters Copenhagen Playoffs Teams and Schedule

Here is the schedule and the team’s participation in the current most famous International tournament, Valorant Masters Copenhagen Playoffs.

The Valorant Champions Tour is the biggest tournament hosted by Riot games during a fiscal year. The overall tournament is divided into 4 stages, and we are currently in the final part of the second stage. Which are the Masters 2 Playoffs, 8 teams, and one trophy.

Here are the teams which have given their blood, sweat, and tears to get into this stage.

Teams for Valorant Masters Copenhagen Playoffs

NA

XSET

OpTic Gaming

EMEA

Fnatic

Guild Esports

FPX

APAC

Paper Rex

LATAM/BR

Laviatan

Korea

DRX

Schedule

14th July 2022

Upper Quarterfinals 1: Paper Rex vs Guild Esports ( 8:00 AM PDT | 5:00 PM CEST | 8:30 PM IST )

Paper Rex vs Guild Esports ( ) Upper Quarterfinals 2: Fnatic vs FunPlus Phoenix (11:00 AM PDT | 8:00 PM CEST | 11:30 PM IST)

15th July

Upper Quarterfinals 3: Leviatan vs DRX ( 8:00 AM PDT | 5:00 PM CEST | 8:30 PM IST )

Leviatan vs DRX ( ) Upper Quarterfinals 4: XSET vs OpTic Gaming (11:00 AM PDT | 8:00 PM CEST | 11:30 PM IST)

16th July

Lower Round 1: TBD ( 8:00 AM PDT | 5:00 PM CEST | 8:30 PM IST )

TBD ( ) Lower Round 1: TBD (11:00 AM PDT | 8:00 PM CEST | 11:30 PM IST)

17th July

Upper Semifinals 1: TBD ( 8:00 AM PDT | 5:00 PM CEST | 8:30 PM IST )

TBD ( ) Upper Semifinals 2: TBD (11:00 AM PDT | 8:00 PM CEST | 11:30 PM IST)

18th July

Lower Round 2: TBD ( 8:00 AM PDT | 5:00 PM CEST | 8:30 PM IST )

TBD ( ) Lower Round 2: TBD (11:00 AM PDT | 8:00 PM CEST | 11:30 PM IST)

22th July

Upper Finals: TBD ( 8:00 AM PDT | 5:00 PM CEST | 8:30 PM IST )

TBD ( ) Lower Round 3: TBD (11:00 AM PDT | 8:00 PM CEST | 11:30 PM IST)

23th July

Lower Finals: TBD (8:00 AM PDT | 5:00 PM CEST | 8:30 PM IST)

24th July

Upper Finals: TBD (8:00 AM PDT | 5:00 PM CEST | 8:30 PM IST)

Where to watch the playoffs live

All the matches will be streamed live on the official Valorant channels. You have the option to either watch it on the Valorant’s youtube channel or the Valorant’s Twitch channel.

If you don’t want to watch the official stream, you also have the option to watch-party with some big names:

1) Tarik

2) Hiko

3) Platchatpodcast

The streams will start at 8:00 AM PDT and all the official streams will start around the same time.