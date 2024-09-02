Frances Tiafoe’s Girlfriend Ayan Broomfield’s DirecTV Promo Slammed After Fans Lash Out at Being Denied US Open Action

Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, has been juggling quite a bit at this year’s US Open. Not only is she a constant presence in the stands, cheering Tiafoe on, but she has also been busy with her work as a social media influencer and managing her business ventures.

Broomfield’s popularity, especially after her appearance on Netflix’s “Break Point” Season 2, has skyrocketed, making her a go-to personality for brands looking to make an impact. So, when DirecTV tapped Broomfield for a special US Open promo, it seemed like a smart move. The promo was well-executed, and Broomfield’s charm was on full display.

But timing is everything, and this time, it worked against DirecTV.

Are you following along with the @usopen? Let Ayan Broomfield give you some BTS ! pic.twitter.com/fYVpubYN3k — DIRECTV (@DIRECTV) August 30, 2024



Just two days after the promo aired, the news broke that DirecTV had failed to reach an agreement with ESPN to broadcast several US Open matches on cable in the States. This left fans fuming, and they didn’t hold back in expressing their frustration.

I WAS following the US Open but since you halted broadcasting on ESPN I am not. Last year I had to buy an expensive antennae because you stopped broadcasting on my LOCAL fox sports & I was missing 49er games, then I missed the women’s World Cup because you stopped broadcasting,… — Nancella Marginata (@nancella11) September 1, 2024

This is ridiculous!!! For the amount of money you charge!!!!!! — DeSimone5 (@Dee_DDeSimone) September 1, 2024

I was until the channel was dropped. No ESPN channels! I’m ready to cancel! — j wimer (@jwimerquilter) September 1, 2024

I was… until ESPN WENT DARK!!! I SPEND MORE THAN I CAN AFFORD EVERY MONTH SO I CAN WATCH THE GRAND SLAMS AND NOW THIS!!!! SECOND TIME IN LESS THAN A YEAR MAJOR CHANNELS ARE BLACKED OUT!!! You will credit us like $5 a month? Are you kidding me? Fix this now!!! — jesliloleme (@itsjesliloleme) September 2, 2024



Despite Broomfield’s best efforts, fans were quick to voice their displeasure on social media, even threatening to cancel their subscriptions if the issue wasn’t resolved. Safe to say that Broomfield’s charm didn’t work this time, as fans were more focused on missing out on live tennis action.

The DirecTV-ESPN deal: What went wrong?

To make matters worse, the DirecTV-ESPN fallout comes at a particularly awkward time. The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has just announced the extension of its broadcast agreement with ESPN for the US Open, which will now run through 2037. According to sources who spoke with The Athletic, the deal is valued at $170 million annually, amounting to $2.04 billion.

This summer was supposed to be a huge moment for American tennis, but the inability to broadcast matches on TV is casting a shadow over the excitement. Fans were expecting seamless coverage, especially with the US Open being one of the biggest events on the tennis calendar. Instead, they are left scrambling to find alternative ways to catch the action.

The irony here is hard to miss—just as ESPN was set to elevate American tennis coverage to new heights, DirecTV’s failure to secure a deal has thrown a wrench in the works.

As the tournament continues, all eyes will be on how this situation unfolds. For now, DirecTV’s attempt to win over tennis fans with Broomfield’s promo seems to have failed.