Frances Tiafoe's Girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's DirecTV Promo Slammed After Fans Lash Out at Being Denied US Open Action

Rishika Singh
Published

Frances Tiafoe's Girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's Promo Backfires For DirecTV After Fans Lash Out at Being Denied US Open Action

PHOTO CREDITS : JASON KOERNER/GETTY

Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, has been juggling quite a bit at this year’s US Open. Not only is she a constant presence in the stands, cheering Tiafoe on, but she has also been busy with her work as a social media influencer and managing her business ventures.

Broomfield’s popularity, especially after her appearance on Netflix’s “Break Point” Season 2, has skyrocketed, making her a go-to personality for brands looking to make an impact. So, when DirecTV tapped Broomfield for a special US Open promo, it seemed like a smart move. The promo was well-executed, and Broomfield’s charm was on full display.

But timing is everything, and this time, it worked against DirecTV.


Just two days after the promo aired, the news broke that DirecTV had failed to reach an agreement with ESPN to broadcast several US Open matches on cable in the States. This left fans fuming, and they didn’t hold back in expressing their frustration.


Despite Broomfield’s best efforts, fans were quick to voice their displeasure on social media, even threatening to cancel their subscriptions if the issue wasn’t resolved. Safe to say that Broomfield’s charm didn’t work this time, as fans were more focused on missing out on live tennis action.

The DirecTV-ESPN deal: What went wrong?

To make matters worse, the DirecTV-ESPN fallout comes at a particularly awkward time. The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has just announced the extension of its broadcast agreement with ESPN for the US Open, which will now run through 2037. According to sources who spoke with The Athletic, the deal is valued at $170 million annually, amounting to $2.04 billion.

This summer was supposed to be a huge moment for American tennis, but the inability to broadcast matches on TV is casting a shadow over the excitement. Fans were expecting seamless coverage, especially with the US Open being one of the biggest events on the tennis calendar. Instead, they are left scrambling to find alternative ways to catch the action.

The irony here is hard to miss—just as ESPN was set to elevate American tennis coverage to new heights, DirecTV’s failure to secure a deal has thrown a wrench in the works.

As the tournament continues, all eyes will be on how this situation unfolds. For now, DirecTV’s attempt to win over tennis fans with Broomfield’s promo seems to have failed.

