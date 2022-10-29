G2 CS:GO coach XTQZZZ leaves roster

After just ten months in the squad, G2 Esports’ coach XTQZZZ has officially stepped down from the CS:GO roster.

Following a disappointing major qualifier that saw G2 eliminated, the roster has been shuffled. The first casualty is coach Rémy “⁠XTQZZZ⁠” Quoniam, who requested to step down last week. Taking to Twitter, the official G2 handle thanked Rémy for his contribution and bid him farewell. The French coach was previously in charge of Team Vitality and Evil Geniuses before a move to G2 Esports. His time at Evil Geniuses was marred by controversies as players stated that his system wasn’t working for them.

Now, it seems that the coach’s time at G2 is up as well, leaving his future in the sport open.

Swani to fill in as interim coach for G2’s CS:GO team

Last week @XTQZZZ informed us of his decision to step down as head coach. Thank you for all the work and all the memes coach. Best of luck in your future adventures ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GDinixZgsW — G2 Esports (@G2esports) October 29, 2022

After losing to Cloud9, 1WIN, and GamerLegion at the RMR, G2 esports crashed out of the Major, failing to qualify for the Challengers stage. Since Stockholm, where G2 found themselves in the major final, the team has had a poor string of results. Early exits from ESL Pro League and the RMR cemented the fact that roster changes were incoming. For now, G2 esports have only one tournament left in the year, which is the BLAST Premier Fall Final. Taking over as interim coach, Jan “⁠Swani⁠” Müller will oversee the squad for the remainder of the year.

“I wish Remy only the best in his future. He taught me a lot of valuable lessons in and outside of the game that I am grateful for and will do my best to take over until the end of the year together with my boys.”

– ⁠Swani

Where this leaves XTQZZZ is currently unknown. The French coach has been open to coaching North American squads in the past, but it remains to be seen where he will end up. As of now, no changes regarding the G2 player lineup have been announced.