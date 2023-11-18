The Best SMG(s) In MW3: Ranking Meta SMGs in the Game So Far

It has been a week since MW3 was released and the multiplayer is going full force. The new weapons are dominating in both close and long ranges. Speaking of, the kings of close ranges in any Call of Duty games are the SMGs, that is what we will focus on in this piece. We will look at the best SMG loadouts in MW3 and see what makes them tick in the game.

Advertisement

Contents

The Best SMG Loadouts in MW3: Meta Weapons Ranked

8. FSS Hurricane Attachments

7. Lachmann Sub Attachments

6. AMR9 Attachments

5. WSP 9 Attachments

4. WSP Swarm Attachments

3. Striker 9 Attachments

2. Striker Attachments

1. Rival 9 Attachments



The Best SMG Loadouts in MW3: Meta Weapons Ranked

Due to a major change in Warzone 2 and MW II meta before the MW3 release and the carry forward feature, we see some SMGs becoming even stronger. Among them, the FSS Hurricane and the Lachmann Sub are the ones that you should try out if you are more comfortable with MWII guns.

That being said, there are some strong SMGs beyond these two weapons that you should try out. Firstly, we have the Striker variants. In this piece, we will not only analyze those weapons but build a suitable loadout that focuses on their strengths to maximize their utility in close-quarters combat.

Advertisement

8. FSS Hurricane

The FSS Hurricane is a pleasant surprise for SMG users who preferred the weapon in MWII in MW3. The weapon still has its signature characteristics, mainly the fast rate of fire and almost zero recoil which is a huge plus in medium ranges. It is a moderately powerful weapon that can easily go toe to toe with ARs in medium ranges given the right attachments.

This build will focus on utility and double down on speed for the weapon.

Attachments

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Muzzle: XTEN Black Kite

XTEN Black Kite Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel: FSS Cannonade 16″

FSS Cannonade 16″ Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

For a clear line of sight and better visual recoil and tracking, we are going to use the Cronen Mini Red Dot. You can also go with any other Optic of your choice as long as you are comfortable with ADSing with it. We will also equip the XTEN Black Kite Muzzle. This muzzle provides a boost in range and recoil control which is crucial to making this weapon pop in long ranges.

Follow that up with the FTAC Ripper 56 for better recoil stabilization, improved aiming idle stability, and hip-fire accuracy. It is essential to keep your gun stable in medium ranges. We will also use the FSS Cannonade 16” Barrel. It provides additional range and hip-fire accuracy so that you can land your shots better in close quarters.

Advertisement

Finally, we are going to equip the XTEN Grip. This attachment provides increased ADS and sprint to fire so that you can have increased handling in close quarters.

7. Lachmann Sub

Moving onto the most popular SMG in MW2, the Lachmann Sub is still alive and well in this game. It has the characteristics of a meta SMG but falls short because of better options and a new meta taking over the game. However, that does not mean it isn’t a good weapon.

The Lachmann Sub has good damage for an SMG in addition to high mobility which is one of its strong points. This is the best SMG loadout for the Lachmann Sub in MW3.

Attachments

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

L38 Falcon 226mm Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Muzzle: EXF Huntress-90

EXF Huntress-90 Stock: LM Stockless Mod

The loadout has not changed much for this weapon save for a few tweaks in the muzzle. We begin with the L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel which will boost the weapon’s ADS and movement speed, making it faster in close ranges. The VLK LZR 7MW Laser will boost the ADS speed further along with sprint-to-fire speed. It is essential in maxing out the speed which are the strong suits for SMGs.

Now, the 40 Round Magazine is going to ensure that we do not run out of ammo in the middle of gunfights since this weapon eats ammo pretty fast. The EXF Huntress-90 will boost the weapon’s bullet velocity and range but also suppress it, keeping you off the radar.

Finish off the loadout with the LM Stockless Mod which will boost the ADS, sprint to fire speed, and hip recoil control. The weapon is fast and strong. However, you will need to practice controlling its recoil since it can kick up quite a bit.

6. AMR9

Moving onto the newer weapons, we have the AMR9 which is quite underwhelming in comparison to its other SMG counterparts on this list. The least preferred SMG introduced in MW3, the AMR9 is picked less than the Strikers and the WSPs.

However, there is a lot of potential for this weapon as it will exceed expectations should you make a good loadout for it. Improving its damage and fundamentals will be a priority for this loadout.

Attachments

Optic: Mk. 23 Reflector

Mk. 23 Reflector Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Ammunition

9mm High Grain Ammunition Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Barrel: AMR9 Enforcer Long Barrel

AMR9 Enforcer Long Barrel Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

An Optic is a good choice if the aim is to do better in longer ranges. It will give you the ability to track your enemies better. Now, the 9mm High Grain Ammunition is going to be useful in terms of increasing the weapon’s bullet velocity and range, so that the SMG is not limited to close-range duels.

For the underbarrel, we are going to use the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop. It increases the ADS and sprint-to-fire speed of the weapon along with the strafing speed and movement speed. This will help immensely in closer ranges against other SMGs. For the barrel, we recommend using the AMR9 Enforcer Long Barrel.

This attachment increases the bullet velocity and range further. It also betters recoil and gun-kick control. Finish the loadout off with the Monolithic Suppressor so you can stay off the radar. It also improves the recoil control of the weapon by a touch.

5. WSP 9

Moving onto the better weapons in the category, we begin the Top 5 SMG list with the WSP 9. The WSP 9 resembles the Uzi from the earlier games and has its qualities as well. However, compared to its brother, the WSP Swarm it does lesser damage.

Most of the content creators and player base prefer the WSP Swarm over this weapon. That being said, let us take a look at the loadout that can make this weapon on par with its brother.

Attachments

Muzzle: Colossus Suppressor

Colossus Suppressor Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Rear Grip: Marauder Grip

Firstly, if you are to run around behind enemy lines in their territory, it is important to mask your position. For that, we are going to use the Colossus Suppressor. It will keep you off the radar and provide some recoil control as well. As we saw earlier, the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop provides all kinds of speed boosts required for efficient close-quarters combat.

The Slate Reflector Optic has a clear reticle which is really useful in close to medium ranges. You can equip any other Optic of your choice. The 50 Round Magazine can help you take out multiple enemies in a single magazine which is important in game modes like Hardpoint or Domination.

The last attachment we will use for this loadout is the Marauder Grip. It will improve the recoil control of the weapon so you can hit more shots on target.

4. WSP Swarm

The WSP Swarm is the definitely better choice out of both WSPs, at least for now. With a faster fire rate and better movement speed, this weapon can easily destroy multiple enemies in the blink of an eye. That is going to be the focus of this loadout as we build the weapon for efficiency and speed.

The only downsides of this weapon are the low TTK and the recoil. But a faster fire rate is a huge boost. We will aim to combine all this info and make a build that will balance everything out.

Attachments

Muzzle: Lacerta Compensator

Lacerta Compensator Barrel: WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel

WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel Optic : Your Choice

: Your Choice Magazine: 50-Round Magazine

50-Round Magazine Stock: FSS Fortress Heavy Stock

We start the loadout with the Lacerta Compensator which is strictly going to help us with the horizontal recoil of the weapon. This ensures that the kick only goes vertically. Next, we will equip the WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel. This attachment boosts the damage range and bullet velocity of the weapon along with a boost in ADS speed.

Equipping an Optic is also a good idea if you want to use this weapon for medium ranges since it helps tracking. An extended magazine is an additional requirement since we are going to face multiple enemies without reloading. In addition, the fire rate of the weapon empties the default magazine quite quickly so an extended magazine is a must.

You can also go with the 100 Round Magazine if you want. Finally, we are going to equip the FSS Fortress Heavy Stock. This attachment improves the stability of the weapon so it is much more useable over range.

3. Striker 9

One of the best close-range weapons in the game, the Striker 9 falters only to two other SMGs which are the Rival and the original Striker that we will look at in the next section. However, the only difference between this weapon and the other Striker is that it has a better damage range.

That being said, this weapon is still a good choice no matter where you use it depending on the game mode. Its TTK is fast and it has a good fire rate for an SMG that is highly competitive. This is one of the most versatile SMG loadouts in MW3.

Attachments

Optic : MK3. Reflector

: MK3. Reflector Magazine: 40 Round Magazine

40 Round Magazine Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel

Striker Recon Long Barrel Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

The MK3. Reflector is a solid choice for an Optic but you can go for any other ones you like or are comfortable with. An extended magazine is a staple choice for any SMG or AR no matter what it is. Follow that up with the Sakin ZX Grip. The Sakin ZX Grip is purely present for recoil control. This SMG inherently has lots of speed, we need to balance it out with recoil control.

Then, we are also going to use the Striker Recon Long Barrel. This attachment’s best quality is that it provides an increase in damage range and bullet velocity. This is going to help in medium ranges. Finish off the loadout with the Bruen Pendulum Muzzle. This attachment improves the horizontal and vertical recoil control so that you can have a stable weapon that tracks well no matter what.

2. Striker

This weapon is the better half of the previous Striker with better everything. Resembling the UMP 45 from the previous games, the Striker is a good SMG to use and one of the best for medium-range gunfights. It has a good fire rate and almost no recoil making it the ideal choice for an SMG user.

Fundamentally, this weapon needs no improvements but we will take a look at some things which can be bettered through this loadout.

Attachments

Barrel : Striker Recon Long Barrel

: Striker Recon Long Barrel Ammunition: .45 Auto High Grain Rounds

.45 Auto High Grain Rounds Underbarrel : Chewk Angled Grip

: Chewk Angled Grip Rear Grip : Tacgrip

: Tacgrip Stock: Lachmann MK2 Light Stock

This loadout is quite simple but effective. We start with the Striker Recon Long Barrel. It provides the Striker with a boost in bullet velocity and damage range. Even though the weapon has enough damage, it is never too bad to have more. With this attachment, you can compete with ARs. We boost the damage even more with the .45 Auto High Grain Rounds.

We also have the Chewk Angled Grip for better stability. It offers horizontal recoil control and a boost in strafing and aim idle sway. Next, we are going to use the Tacgrip. It will boost the ADS and sprint to fire speed of the weapon. Finally, we end the loadout with the Lachmann MK2 Light Stock. This stock maxes out the mobility of the weapon so that you can run circles around the enemy. You can also use an Optic in place of this attachment.

1. Rival 9

This is the best SMG in MW3. The Rival 9 is the end all, be all SMG in MW3 currently and it is not even close. It has a fantastic TTK with low recoil and great mobility. The design of this weapon is quite similar to the Scorpion EVO and MW 2019 fans will recognize this weapon from the game as the CX-9.

We have found out that improving its mobility and stability just like other SMGs is a great idea. Besides, this is a no-nonsense SMG that does not need much to thrive.

Attachments

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Magazine: 40 Round Magazine

40 Round Magazine Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip

Rival Vice Assault Grip Stock: EXF Close Quarters Stock

EXF Close Quarters Stock Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

We start the loadout with the Bruen Pendulum as it provides us with horizontal and vertical recoil control. It is crucial as you take aim and ADS since the weapon’s fire rate is enough for the gun to kick up a lot. Now, we will also use a 40 Round Magazine since it gives the weapon more bullets. With stability and ammo, we can move on to recoil control.

We are going to use the Rival Vice Assault Grip which is going to better the recoil control of the weapon while the EXF Close Quarters Stock does the same thing. Finish the loadout off with the FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip. This betters the horizontal recoil so that the weapon has almost no recoil.