Modern Warfare 3 has tons of weapon choices but Assault Rifles are the most versatile. They have good damage, a decent fire rate, and enough mobility to outgun almost every other gun category in the game. Knowing that, let us take a look at the best AR to use in MW3.

The Best AR(s) to Use in MW3

For those who are unaware, weapons from MW2 transfer over to MW3 which is the reason why we have listed the TAQ 56 and the M4. That being said, what was good in the past does not mean it will be good in the present as the new weapons are clearly outclassing the old ones.

However, we think Activision will soon make changes to these weapons as the MW2 weapons are being completely sidelined. It has still been a few days after the global release so it will be a while before that happens, until then, let us check out the best ARs you can use.

7. TAQ 56

The TAQ 56 is a good choice if you want something you are familiar with. It has manageable recoil and is one of the best weapons for beginners to use. With the loadout, we will be aiming to better the control of the weapon and make it more balanced.

The only downside to the weapon is its damage in comparison to other strong contenders like the DG 58 or the MCW. Aside from that, this is a solid weapon to use if you want to relive the MW2 meta. Let us take a look at the loadout.

Attachments

Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider

L4R Flash Hider Barrel: 17.5 Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5 Tundra Pro Barrel Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Demo Cleanshot Grip Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

This is quite a simple loadout as it gives the weapon everything it lacks. For the first attachment, we recommend going with the L4R Flash Hider, which not only reduces the recoil of the weapon but also improves the stability of the weapon and control. We will also equip the good old 17.5 Tundra Pro Barrel which increases the damage range of the TAQ 56.

Now, the Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip is going to better the recoil control of the weapon further so you can be on target and hit more shots. The Demo Cleanshot Grip is an excellent choice for the weapon as it betters the handling by boosting the ADS of the TAQ 56. Finish off the loadout with the TV Cardinal Stock, which increases mobility and sprint to fire speed.

In short, the loadout has speed, power, and control that will allow the TAQ 56 to shine in all the ranges.

6. M4

The M4 has never been a bad choice for anyone using the weapon for long-range gunfights. It is stable and performs better than most of the other AR choices in MW3. That is why, we recommend trying it out in the new game and seeing for yourself how effective it still is at killing enemies. It still needs improvements, however.

We are going to increase the damage and control of the weapon as much as we can through this loadout so that it can help us stay in the fight as long as possible in MW3.

Attachments

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel

Hightower 20″ Barrel Stock: Tempus P80 Strike Stock

Tempus P80 Strike Stock Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: Phantom Grip

The Harbinger D20 is the first choice for a Muzzle since it increases the damage range and bullet velocity of the weapon, the two things the M4 really needs. In addition, it also boosts recoil control. The Hightower 20” Barrel boosts the damage range, recoil control, and bullet velocity again, making a combination of these two attachments deadly.

For the stock, we recommend using the Tempus P80 Strike Stock. It adds some ADS and sprint to fire speed to the weapon which is much needed considering all the muzzle and barrel attachments weigh it down. Now, we will also use a 45 Round Mag which will be useful for combatting multiple enemies at the same time.

Plus, it is always good to have a few extra bullets on hand. Finish off the loadout with the Phantom Grip. This attachment also boosts the ADS and sprint to fire speed. This loadout gives the M4 speed, power, and control, everything required for an AR to succeed in any game.

5. MTZ 556

Moving onto the ARs introduced in MW3, the MTZ 556 is the lowest of them all. That does not mean it is bad. In fact, it outranks every other AR transferred from MW2 to MW3. It is a reliable choice no matter the game mode. Its accuracy is the best quality and it is easy to use and unlocks early.

While it is not at the pinnacle of the meta right now, having a class for this weapon is essential due to its useability.

Attachments

Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip Rear Grip: Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip

Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip Stock: EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock

EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

The 50-round drum is always a good choice for an AR because the extra ammunition and the increased health pool require you to land more shots on target. Now, the FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip increases the hip-fire accuracy, and the sprint-to-fire speed of the weapon, making it more agile. The Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip offers not only some stability but also gun-kick control.

It is an excellent attachment that will help you land shots on target in long ranges. We will also equip the EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock to provide more control for the weapon. Finish off the loadout with the HMRES Mod Suppressor. This is an essential attachment as it not only takes you off the minimap but it also increases the bullet velocity of the weapon.

The objective of this weapon loadout is to increase the speed and control of the weapon since the damage numbers are not a problem for this weapon.

4. SVA 545

Resembling the Kastov and the AN-94, the SVA 545 is one of the best ARs in the game due to its fire rate and damage. Its versatility in long ranges is unmatched and its TTK is still better than most of the other options on this list. In relation to the AN-94, it fires the first two bullets in hyperspeed and then the rest at regular speed.

The reason why it is low on this list is that a lot of people don’t have well-trained trigger fingers. It is easier to use a fully automatic weapon. The appeal of this weapon is in its first two bullets and if we can’t take advantage of that, its place on this list falls.

Attachments

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Stock: FT Tac-Elite V3 Stock

FT Tac-Elite V3 Stock Ammunition: 5.45 High Grain Rounds

5.45 High Grain Rounds Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

This is a pretty basic AR loadout in MW3. It has your usual accuracy and bullet velocity boosting attachments along with some fundamentally strong attachments. We start with the 45 Round Magazine since the resident ammo capacity on this gun is not enough, especially with its fire rate. We also recommend using an Optic along with it to better your tracking.

Now, we recommend equipping an FT Tac-Elite V3 Stock. This attachment provides recoil control to the weapon without taking points off of speed. This is important as we need a balance of the two to make this gun tick. We will also use the 5.45 High Grain Rounds which will provide a hefty boost in damage and range.

Finish off the loadout with the HMRES Mod Suppressor. Not only does it take you off the radar but it also increases the bullet velocity and damage range, perfectly rounding out the weapon.

3. MCW

In the beta, the MCW was the best weapon by far. In the game’s release, it has fallen off a little but that won’t affect its lethality. It is still one of the best ARs to use in MW3. It is the closest thing we have to the ACR from the previous games and it does a good job to uphold its reputation. The MCW has low recoil, good damage, and a decent fire rate.

The objective of this loadout is to increase the weapon’s damage range and speed. Let us see how we can do that.

Attachments

Optic: SZ Lonewolf Optic

SZ Lonewolf Optic Rear Grip: RB Talon-X3 Grip

RB Talon-X3 Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Barrel: 16.5” MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

16.5” MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider

The loadout emphasizes the fundamentals with an Optic and the extended magazine. In addition, the barrel and muzzle have a significance of their own, let us break it down. Firstly, the SZ Lonewolf Optic is one of the most versatile and clear ones you can use, you can switch it up for any other Optic of your choice as well.

Now, the RB Talon-X3 Grip is going to boost gun kick control, recoil control, and some aiming stability. Using one attachment for control is important since you can focus on shooting and not controlling the recoil. Now, we are going to equip the 16.5” MCW Cyclone Long Barrel.

This attachment not only boosts damage range and bullet velocity but also helps slightly with the aiming stability of the weapon which got reduced due to the Rear Grip. It is the best attachment you can use for the MCW by far. For the final attachment, we are going to equip the L4R Flash Hider.

The L4R Flash Hider is going to hide the muzzle flash but also better the weapon’s horizontal and vertical recoil. This will let you spray down in long ranges effortlessly.

2. Holger 556

The Holger 556 is the gun everyone should use to dominate lobbies in the game. It is a good choice no matter the range and can easily outgun any weapon. The only reason why it is not at the top spot on this list is because it takes longer to unlock than most weapons on this list.

The CoD League Professionals have already removed this weapon from the league as a part of the Genlteman’s agreement, meaning this weapon can do some serious damage. So, until you have this weapon, you will have to adjust with the other picks on this list. However, once you do, you should run the loadout we have given below.

Attachments

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Stock: RB Addle Assault Stock

RB Addle Assault Stock Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

We will start off with the 40-Round Magazine since we always need more bullets in high-performing weapons. The Slate Reflector is an excellent choice for an Optic since it helps keep the visual recoil to a minimum and also provides good tracking. Now, the Shadowstrike Suppressor will keep you off the radar. There are other suppressors you can use if you have them, prioritize the ones with damage range boosts.

Now, we are also going to use the RB Addle Assault Stock which will provide recoil control and gun kick control which will help in all kinds of gunfights. This attachment ensures that you do not miss your target. Finish the loadout off with the Bruen Heavy Support Grip. This attachment further improves the weapon’s control by boosting the aiming idle sway, horizontal recoil, gun kick control, and firing aim stability.

1. DG 58

This is not your traditional AR in MW3, it is a burst weapon that has the capability to easily one-burst any enemy at any range. The bursting can have many pros and cons. Among the pros, we have a steady recoil and more chances to hit shots on target while the cons are being a little disadvantageous in close ranges.

However, the biggest strength of the DG 58 is its damage numbers which can overcome any hurdle. We are going to build this weapon simply with fundamentals. Check the loadout below.

Attachments

Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Comb: FSS Last Stand Comb

FSS Last Stand Comb Barrel: DG-58 LS18 Barrel

DG-58 LS18 Barrel Muzzle: Casus Break

This loadout closely resembles the one MW3 Content Creator and Guru WhosImmortal showed his subscribers. It has everything that you will need to make the DG 58 the best weapon in the game. Starting with the Optic, the point is to ensure that you are tracking your enemies effectively within any Line of Sight. Follow that up with the FTAC Ripper 56.

The FTAC Ripper 56 is a MW2 attachment that betters the aiming idle stability, recoil stabilization, and hip-fire accuracy of the weapon. This helps in keeping the weapon accurate in long ranges. The FSS Last Stand Comb is going to increase the ADS and sprint to fire speed allowing you to combat close-range enemies.

The DG-58 LS18 Barrel improves the damage range and bullet velocity in addition to the gun kick control it provides. The last attachment will be the Casus Break which will better the horizontal recoil and firing aim stability.