The Best Loadouts for Warzone 3 Season 1

Warzone is back in Call of Duty and players are more excited than ever. The fast-paced action of Battle Royale is sure to go over well with the community after the success of Zombies and multiplayer. To thrive in Warzone, you will need good loadouts that enhance the guns and make them useable no matter what. That is why, we will take a look at the best Warzone 3 Loadouts in Season 1 to ensure that you can survive the longest in the battle royale.

Contents

The Best Warzone 3 Loadouts in Season 1

10. KATT-AMR Attachments

9. DG-56 Attachments

8. KV Inhibitor Attachments

7. Longbow Attachments

6. MCW Attachments

5. Lockwood 300 Attachments

4. WSP Swarm Attachments

3. Striker Attachments

2. Pulemyot 762 Attachments

1. BAS-B Attachments



Warzone 3 has gone live to thousands of playing the new map of Urzikstan which was previously seen in Modern Warfare Zombies. The weapons we will take a look at will provide tons of value to players who are used to long-range engagements. However, we have some SMGs and shotguns as well which is going to help if players prefer close-range fiights.

We will look at ten different weapons that are the current meta weapons with the fastest TTK or the best-in-class stats after the Season 1 patch. Let us see which ones are the best to use.

10. KATT-AMR

The KATT AMR is a good weapon with decent stats. However, it is not the best Sniper right now as that spot goes to the Longbow. Although it has good damage and range and is the ideal weapon for hardcore Snipers. You will have a hard time handling the weapon as that is its biggest weakness. Therefore, we are going to focus on improving that flaw with this loadout.

Attachments

Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Stock: Precision Stock Pad

Precision Stock Pad Rear Grip: Phantom Grip

Phantom Grip Barrel: Perdition 24″ Short Barrel

Perdition 24″ Short Barrel Bolt: Requiem -9 Heavy Bolt

The primary use of this loadout is how it is going to make the weapon easier to handle. With the FSS OLE V Laser, we are boosting the ADS and sprint to fire. The Precision Stock Pad will keep the weapon stable when you are firing. The Phantom Grip is for recoil and gun-kick control. This will ensure that you can track enemies and land shots despite being shot at.

The Barrel is going to improve the movement speed, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed which betters the handling. Finish the loadout with the Requiem- Heavy Bolt which quickens the rechambering speed so you can shoot again quickly after firing the initial bullet.

9. DG-56

Burst weapons have always been a hit or miss in Call of Duty. We have had good burst weapons like the M8A1 to the bad ones such as the Chicom CQB. However, the DG-56 has been a showstopper for MW3 multiplayer. It is an easy one-burst weapon and it can take out enemies in any range, making it the perfect weapon for long ranges in Warzone 3; stable and powerful.

Let us take a look at the best DG-56 loadout which will improve its recoil further and make it a laser beam.

Attachments

Magazine: 60 Round Drum

60 Round Drum Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Barrel: DG-56 LS18 Barrel

DG-56 LS18 Barrel Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor

Sonic Suppressor Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Now, the first thing we are going to do is equip an extended magazine so we can keep shooting without running out. An Optic is also a good point spent in attachments because it helps in tracking. The DG-56 LS18 Barrel is going to improve the damage range of the weapon so that you can shoot farther while the Sonic Suppressor is going to keep you off the mini-map.

Finish the loadout off with the Bruen Heavy Support Grip for a little extra control to keep the weapon stable.

8. KV Inhibitor

Semi-automatic Sniper Rifles have been dominating the meta for quite a while in Call of Duty. Even in the previous year, we had the Signal 50 carrying the meta during Warzone 2. This year, we have the KV Inhibitor which is a fast-firing Semi-automatic Sniper Rifle with impressive accuracy as well. It has a good handling and it can quickly scope just as well as other Snipers.

This loadout will focus on increasing the speed and handling so you can quick scope just as well as other bolt-action Snipers. Let us look at the loadout.

Attachments

Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Rear Grip : Broadside Factory Grip

: Broadside Factory Grip Underbarrel : SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

: SL Skeletal Vertical Grip Barrel : Kastovia JEK-40 Barrel

: Kastovia JEK-40 Barrel Stock: Ivanov Wood Stock

We start the loadout with the FSS OLE V Laser since it is going to better the ADS and sprint to fire the weapon. It will also make it a little stable when you are firing. We follow it up with the Broadside Factory Grip to further increase ADS and sprint to fire and boost aim walking and movement speeds. SL Skeletal Vertical Grip will improve recoil control, gun kick control and boost speed as well.

For the Barrel, we will use the Kastovia JEK-40 to boost speed and accuracy further. Finish the Ivanov Wood Stock to increase the speed and recoil control further.

7. Longbow

Another Sniper Rifle that is going to be the most useful for you in long-range combat, especially in Warzone. The thing with bolt-action Sniper Rifles is that it can be a chore to land follow-up shots. That is why, we will have to work on multiple issues for this weapon. Look no further than the Longbow. It is a lethal Sniper Rifle with speed, power, and control.

Attachments

Ammunition : 7.62X39MM High Grain Rounds

: 7.62X39MM High Grain Rounds Underbarrel : XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop Rear Grip : Chorus Gen4 Grip

: Chorus Gen4 Grip Barrel : Pro-99 Long Barrel

: Pro-99 Long Barrel Bolt: SA-M Quickbolt

Firstly, we will equip the 7.62X39MM High Grain Rounds to increase the bullet velocity of the weapon so that it can easily two-shot enemies in the longest of ranges. Follow that up with the XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop Grip and the Chorus Gen4 Grip to boost a variety of stats including recoil control, ADS speed, aim idle sway, and flinch resistance.

The Pro-99 Long Barrel is going to increase the bullet velocity and range further along with accuracy. The SA-M Quickbolt is going to better the rechambering speed so that we can land follow-up shots quickly without having to be killed for it.

6. MCW

The MCW is one of the strongest ARs in the game and for good reason. It resembles the ACR from the previous Modern Warfare games and is lethal in every department making it the ideal weapon for Warzone. This build aims to maximize every single area of the weapon. Undoubtedly, this is like the M4 of MWII; approachable, easy to use, and beginner-friendly.

Making a class loadout for this is easy. Let us see.

Attachments

Optics : MK.23 Reflector

: MK.23 Reflector Ammunition : 5.56 Nato High Grain

: 5.56 Nato High Grain Barrel : 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

: 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Muzzle : L4R Flash Hider

: L4R Flash Hider Rear Grip: RB Talon-X3 Grip

We start off with the MK.23 Reflector Optic which is going to increase the tracking capability and make the sights cleaner and easy to use. We are also going to use 5.56 Nato High Grain cartridges so that we can increase the lethal capability of the weapon. Follow that up with the 16.5” MCW Cyclone Long Barrel which betters aiming idle sway, bullet velocity, and range.

For the muzzle, an L4R Flash Hider is the way to go since it will conceal the muzzle flash and improve vertical and horizontal recoil. Finish the loadout with the RB Talon-X3 Grip. This attachment will better the firing aiming stability, gun kick control, and recoil control.

5. Lockwood 300

The Lockwood 300 is a lethal shotgun because of its one-shot capability in close ranges. In Warzone 2, it got its reputation after a new attachment was added that let you shoot both pellets at the same time. We will use the same attachment which is Maelstorm Dual Trigger in this loadout as well. In this way, you just need to be accurate once and you will have a downed enemy at your feet.

The loadout aims to make it fast and deadly.

Attachments

Trigger Action: Maelstrom Dual Trigger

Maelstrom Dual Trigger Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: Heist Stock Mod

Heist Stock Mod Barrel: Matuzek 812 Barrel

Matuzek 812 Barrel Muzzle: Sakin DB107

The Maelstorm Dual Trigger lets you fire both pellets at once doubling the damage. The VLK LZR 7mW Laser is going to increase the ADS and sprint to fire speed of the weapon so you can raise your gun up faster. The Heist Stock Mod will increase the ADS and sprint to fire speed further while also bettering movement speed and hip recoil control.

The Matuzek 812 Barrel and the Sakin DB 107 Muzzle will boost your bullet velocity and damage range among other things. The latter also silences the shotgun so you do not have to worry about enemies flanking and killing you.

4. WSP Swarm

The most memorable quality of this weapon is its rate of fire. It is one of the fastest shooting SMGs in the game and for good reason. The WSP Swarm is the ideal secondary weapon if you are using an AR or a Sniper Rifle in the primary slot of your loadout. Using an SMG like this in a secondary slot can really help with your survivability. We are going to build it up for its strengths. The weapon no doubt takes a place in the current meta in terms of close ranges.

Attachments

Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Barrel WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel

WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel Stock: FSS Fortress Heavy Stock

FSS Fortress Heavy Stock Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support

We start off with the 50-Round Magazine because it lets us face multiple enemies without having to reload. Then we follow it up with the WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel. This long barrel will increase the bullet velocity and also offer some control. The FSS Fortress Heavy Stock also offers a big boost to recoil control and gun kick so you can land your shots on target.

Now, the Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider offers recoil control and muzzle flash concealment so you can run around the map without having to worry about getting shot long-range. Finish off the loadout with Bruen Heavy Support Underbarrel to better the horizontal recoil of the weapon.

3. Striker

The Striker resembles the UMP 45 a lot in terms of handling and engagement. That is why, it is one of the best weapons due to its stability and fire rate. It is the ideal weapon to use in short to medium engagements which is why it is better than the WSP Swarm most of the time. Its TTK is very competitive among other weapons so it is ideal as a secondary and if you want, a primary.

Now, we will focus on making the weapon’s fundamentals a bit better and provide it with a boost in damage.

Attachments

Ammunition: .45 Auto High Grain Rounds

.45 Auto High Grain Rounds Stock : Lachmann MK2 Light Stock

: Lachmann MK2 Light Stock Rear Grip : Tacgrip

: Tacgrip Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel

The .45 Auto High Grain Rounds are going to boost the bullet velocity and damage range making the ideal starting point for this weapon loadout. Then we have the Lachmann MK2 Light Stock and the Tacgrip for increased mobility and recoil control. An Optic of your preference goes a long way if you want the weapon to be consistent in medium to long ranges.

Finish off the loadout with the Striker Recon Long Barrel which increases the bullet velocity of the weapon further.

2. Pulemyot 762

An LMG can be a really good weapon to use if you have a slow playstyle and want to have a stable weapon for medium to long-range gunfights. The weapon has good damage and range. The control is the issue most of the time which is what we will attempt to fix. The gun has the damage to take out any other weapon, but it is not fast enough to combat the speed of ARs and SMGs.

Let us take a look at a suitable loadout for the same.

Attachments

Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Stock: Ivanov HSS Ergonomic Stock

Ivanov HSS Ergonomic Stock Grip: Ivanov ST-70 Grip

Ivanov ST-70 Grip Muzzle: VT-7 Suppressor

Now, an Optic goes a long in making the weapon stable enough and ensuring optimum tracking. Pick one with comfort so you can efficiently track enemies. Next, we will use the Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip to control the vertical recoil and control the gun kick. We will need it when we equip other attachments.

The Ivanov HSS Ergonomic Stock is going to provide more control and firing aim stability. Next, the Ivanov ST-70 Grip betters the accuracy of the gun so you can land more shots on target. Now, that the weapon is accurate, we will raise its damage with the VT-7 Suppressor. It will better the recoil further and increase bullet velocity, perfect for the final attachment.

1. BAS-B

The best weapon in the game for Warzone is by far the BAS-B in Warzone 3 Season 1. This is going to be one of the best loadouts in Warzone 3 because the weapon has every quality balanced out. It is hard-hitting with good control and speed. Bettering the fundamentals of the weapon is ideal as it will keep you alive in the long run. Let us see how.

Attachments

Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Stock: Ravage-20 Heavy Stock

Ravage-20 Heavy Stock Barrel: Bruen Venom Long Barrel

Bruen Venom Long Barrel Muzzle: T-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

An Optic is the best way to start off with a BR loadout. It will help for maximum efficiency when firing and tracking. Next, a 45 Round mag is going to ensure you can face multiple enemies without reloading. Then the Ravage-20 Heavy Stock is going to be useful for improving the control of the weapon while the Bruen Venom Long Barrel will help increase the bullet velocity and damage range.

Same with the T-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L as it keeps you off the minimap while also boosting damage making it the perfect attachment to end on.