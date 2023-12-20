The long-range weapons in Warzone 3 are the ones which are dominating the game. Among them, we have the MTZ Interceptor which has emerged as one of the best rifles in the game. If you are a Sniper who wants a bit more survivability then this is the perfect weapon to use. This piece will look at the best MTZ Interceptor loadout in Warzone 3 and see how you can build it up for the battle royale.

Rifles in MWIII are quite obsolete. Assault Rifles and Battle Rifles are at the top of the meta, but Rifles like the DM56 or the KVD Enforcer are at the bottom of the barrel. However, the MTZ Interceptor has not joined its peers just yet as it hangs on as one of the best weapons for longer ranges. This Marksmen Rifle has the potential to easily two-shot enemies which is why it cannot be glossed over.

We are going to look at how you can build this weapon so it does lethal damage in Warzone 3. In addition, we will lock in good perks, and a reliable secondary which will not let you down in close to medium ranges should you need to switch. Before we get into the loadout, let us see how you can unlock this weapon.

How to Unlock the MTZ Interceptor

You will need to unlock this weapon through Armory Unlock Challenges. You can only unlock those once you reach Level 25. Once you do, you will need to complete 5 different daily challenges. Once you finish those challenges, the weapon unlocks. Moreover, after you unlock the weapon, you will need to grind it to unlock the attachments we are listing in the next section.

Attachment Breakdown

Magazine : 20 Round Mag

: 20 Round Mag Optic : Your Preference

: Your Preference Ammunition: High-Velocity Ammo

High-Velocity Ammo Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Barrel: MTZ Blackthorn Barrel

This loadout is built to give this weapon maximum bullet velocity without sacrificing other aspects too much. First, we have the 20-round magazine because the default 10-round magazine does not do the weapon justice. Plus, we are going to need the extra ammo when we are facing multiple enemies at the same time.

Then we will use an Optic which is going to help us with proper tracking of the enemy. In addition, it also makes it easy to identify enemies at long ranges. Having an Optic of your preference is going to be important so that you can better land shots. We also recommend putting High-Velocity Ammunition so that you can be on your way to two-shotting enemies with the weapon.

We will need a couple of more attachments to make this one of the most lethal weapons in the game. Firstly, we will equip the Nilsound 90. This suppressor is going to keep us off the radar. It also boosts bullet velocity which we will need. Finally, we are going to use the MTZ Blackthorn Barrel. This barrel increases the damage range and bullet velocity of the weapon further.

With three different bullet velocity-boosting attachments, you are sure to two-shot enemies or get pretty close to doing so. Now that we have the attachments for the weapon, let us see which secondary complements this weapon the best.

Secondary

For the Secondary weapon, we recommend using either an SMG or the Renetti because it is the strongest secondary in the game which is not an SMG. If you are going for an SMG we recommend using the WSP Swarm because it is the best in its class with a fast fire rate and good damage. Here is a sample loadout for the WSP Swarm if you are looking to build a class with it.

Muzzle: Lacerta Compensator

Lacerta Compensator Barrel: WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel

WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel Optic: Your Choice

Your Choice Stock: FSS Fortress Heavy Stock

FSS Fortress Heavy Stock Magazine: 100 Round Mag

This loadout is built for speed and control. You will be more accurate with the muzzle, the Stock, and the Barrel while the magazine is going to ensure you have enough bullets to take out multiple enemies should that be a problem. You can also replace the Optic with any other attachment of your choice.

Perks and Equipment

Now that we know which secondary weapon to use, let us take a look at the best perks and equipment we can equip for this class.

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Focus

Focus Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim

For the first perk, we are going to use Double Time which increases the duration of our tactical sprint. This can help out a ton should you be chasing or running away from enemies. Follow that up with Focus because it decreases the flinch when you are ADSing. This can be the difference maker between life and death in gunfights.

Next, Tempered is a good perk to use because it can fully plate you with two plates instead of three. Finish off the perk setup with High Alert because it pulses your vision every time an enemy looks at you. This allows you to retreat in cover. For the lethal, we recommend a good old Semtex because it can be lethal if used the right way.

For the Tactical, a stim is going to be the right equipment since it lets you heal and also speeds up your movement.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout has a two-shot weapon that can easily annihilate enemies in longer ranges. In addition to that, we have a reliable close-range weapon in the form of the WSP Swarm or the Renetti. The perk setup aids in long-range encounters and survivability should you get in trouble.

The whole loadout works pretty well in Warzone but can also be viable in MWIII Multiplayer if used the right way. Just replace the perks with equipment that you use for an AR loadout and you should be fine.