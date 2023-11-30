The MCW is currently one of the best ARs in MW3 and for good reason. It resembles the ACR from the previous Modern Warfare games and it is just as effective as the previous variant if not more. This short piece will look at how you can utilize the MCW to the best of its capabilities in the game with a loadout that includes good attachments, a suitable class setup, and equipment.

The Best MCW Loadout in MW3 To Use

Most of the people out there prefer using the Holger 556 instead of this weapon. While the former is definitely a much more powerful choice, this weapon’s stability allows it to triumph in longer ranges without any problems. We will focus on eliminating the horizontal recoil completely so that the recoil is vertical and predictable.

This loadout will equip attachments that help recoil control and improve the fundamentals of the weapon. However, the aim is to make this weapon even more of a laser beam so that we can gun down enemies at range. That is why, most of our attachments will be attributed to managing recoil.

How to Unlock the MCW in MW3

Traditionally, you can unlock the MCW through leveling up. You must reach Level 44 to unlock the weapon. You can do this in either multiplayer or zombies.

Now, in MWII there was an easy way to unlock the weapon and that was through the DMZ mode. You could infill, get the weapon you want to unlock, and then quickly exfil to skip the grinding process. Likewise, in MWIII, you have zombies. You need to exfil in zombies with the weapon you want, in this case, the MCW to skip the unlocking system.

Attachment Breakdown

The best class loadout for the MCW in MW3 has to have the best attachments that will better the weapon’s strengths.

Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip Stock: RB Regal Heavy Stock

RB Regal Heavy Stock Barrel: SL Crater Heavy Barrel

SL Crater Heavy Barrel Muzzle: T51R Billeted Brake

An Optic is going to help keep us stable during gunfights and make it easy to track opponents in longer ranges. You can also replace the Slate Reflector with any other Optic of your choice. Similarly, an Underbarrel is a necessary attachment in an AR loadout since it will help us keep control of the weapon, and the FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip is perfect for this job.

The FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip boosts horizontal recoil control, gun kick control, aiming idle sway, and aim walking steadiness, which will help hit shots on target while strafing. Next, the RB Regal Heavy Stock is also a good option to reduce recoil and offer better gun-kick control. Moreover, for the last two attachments, we will use the SL Crater Heavy Barrel and the T51R Billeted Brake.

The SL Crater Heavy Barrel is going to be one of the most important attachments for this weapon as it increases ADS speed and helps control the recoil. The T51R Billeted Brake improves the stability while greatly reducing the vertical recoil. You will notice a lesser kick going up when firing.

Perk Setup

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Gloves : Scavenger Gloves

: Scavenger Gloves Boots: Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear : Bone Conduction Headset

: Bone Conduction Headset Lethal : Breacher Drone

: Breacher Drone Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Upgrade: A.C.S

Now, the perk setup concentrates on being as aggressive as possible while also bettering the survivability of the user. For the vest, we are going to use the Infantry since it boosts the tactical sprint duration and also decreases the cooldown time for it. With the Scanveger gloves, you can easily resupply ammo and throwing knives. Tactical pads will let us ADS while sliding and also increase the distance of the slide.

You can use the Bone Conduction Headset for the gear since it isolates gunshots and footsteps, so you can always be alert of people behind or ahead of you. It also dampens other sounds. For the lethal, we recommend going with the Breacher Drone due to its effectiveness while a good old flashbang is going to do the job nicely.

Finish the setup with the A.C.S. or any other Field Upgrade of your choice. However, if you are playing an objective game mode, there is nothing better than the A.C.S.

Secondary

The Renetti is a powerful secondary you can use for this loadout. Plus, with the Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit, you can turn it into an SMG. Therefore, it will be the perfect weapon for close-range use should you run out of bullets in your MCW. Let’s take a look at the loadout we have for Renetti below.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Stock: Ravage-8

Ravage-8 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: EXF Eclipsor Grip

EXF Eclipsor Grip Conversion Kit: Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit

This loadout in particular has tons of good things going for it. Firstly, the suppressor is going to keep enemies off you while the Ravage 8 is good for control. The 50 Round Drum is perfect for facing multiple enemies and the Rear Grip is also another control-based attachment.

The Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit is going to be the cream of the crop since it turns the Renetti into an MP5-like SMG. This is going to help out a ton when you need a secondary weapon that functions like a primary.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout is everything you need in an AR loadout; a strong and reliable AR with good fundamentals, control, and damage. In addition, the perk setup is a good survivability setup with a good secondary that complements the primary weapon. The MCW by itself is a good weapon even with no attachments. However, with these recoil control attachments, we can easily take down enemies over the longest of ranges without missing shots.

Despite this loadout, there are alternatives to both the primary and secondary visions. You can use the DG 58 or some of the other ARs that are considered to be the best in the game. Moreover, for the secondary weapon, the COR-45 is an excellent one to replace the Renetti. It has similar characteristics and good damage.